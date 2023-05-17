VA2K WALK AND ROLL
The Veterans Affairs (VA) Western Colorado Health Care's 13th annual VA2K Walk and Roll event takes place today, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Grand Junction VA Medical Center.
VA2K WALK AND ROLL
The Veterans Affairs (VA) Western Colorado Health Care's 13th annual VA2K Walk and Roll event takes place today, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Grand Junction VA Medical Center.
The community is invited to participate in the VA2K Walk and Roll, which includes a two-kilometer (or 1.24-mile) walk. The event is free. Participants are encouraged to arrive in front of the hospital 15 minutes prior to the starting time.
To assist the Western Slope's homeless veterans, attendees are encouraged to bring voluntary donations such as clothing, toiletries, packaged food, bus passes or bottled water. These donations will be collected and distributed to local homeless veterans.
“By offering participants a way to help homeless veterans while also promoting whole health and moving the body, the VA2K Walk & Roll is a positive event for both the community and VA,” said VA Western Colorado Health Care Executive Director Richard Salgueiro.
GJEP RECEIVES $200K GRANT
The Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) announced Tuesday that it has received a $200,000 grant from ZOMA Foundation, a philanthropic organization that supports community economic development throughout Colorado.
This grant will provide additional capacity for GJEP's efforts to attract new businesses to Mesa County and to stimulate job and economic growth. GJEP stated in a press release that the operational funding will aid proactive recruitment efforts and can't be used for incentives.
“GJEP is committed to making the Grand Junction area a place of opportunity for generations to come by diversifying our economy and bringing primary jobs to our community,” GJEP Executive Director Curtis Englehart said. “We are grateful for ZOMA Foundation’s partnership and their shared vision for rural economic development.”
PRESCRIBED BURN IN MESA COUNTY
Fire Management Officials from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Grand Valley Ranger District will conduct the Steamboat Rocks prescribed burn depending upon weather and appropriate ground and vegetation conditions.
The prescribed fire is located south of the Lands’ End road–National Forest System Road #101, 6 miles south of Grand Junction within Mesa County. Approximately 500–1,000 acres are planned to be burned to reduce the threat of wildfire to the city of Grand Junction municipal watershed and improve wildlife habitat.
Air quality will be closely monitored to mitigate smoke related impacts to communities. Residual smoke may be visible in Grand Junction, Whitewater, Gateway and Fruita communities for several days.
The public is reminded not to call 911 or emergency services if smoke is visible in specific burn areas. Prescribed burn updates will be posted on the GMUG Fire Info page. For information on prescribed burns, pile burns, wildfires and fire restrictions on National Forest System lands visit www.westslopefireinformation.com.
ST. MARY'S GETS 'A' GRADE
For the 12th year in a row St. Mary’s Medical Center received an “A” grade from the national Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade survey for efforts to protect patients and provide safe care for the community.
The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit, independent organization that reviews hospitals across the country. The survey considered anything that could bring possible harm to patients such as infections, medical errors, accidents or injuries. The Leapfrog survey also examines the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm in the first place. It then assigns an “A” through “F” grade based on the hospital’s performance.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:00:31 AM
Sunset: 08:20:58 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:59:41 AM
Sunset: 08:21:51 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 05:58:53 AM
Sunset: 08:22:45 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:58:06 AM
Sunset: 08:23:37 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 05:57:20 AM
Sunset: 08:24:29 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 05:56:37 AM
Sunset: 08:25:21 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: N @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 05:55:54 AM
Sunset: 08:26:12 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.