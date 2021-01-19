Roice-Hurst Humane Society is hosting a free pet vaccine clinic for veterans who donate blood through the VA.
Discounted pet vaccines are available to all veterans.
The vaccine clinic is today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Western Region One Source parking lot at 482 28 Road.
“The goal of these clinics is to improve both human and animal health in our community by incentivizing veterans to access human health services in exchange for free pet services,” Anna Stout, RHHS Executive Director, said. “We know people will often put their pets’ needs above their own, so this makes sure no one has to choose.”