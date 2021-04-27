Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a report of a home on fire at 12:17 a.m. Monday on the 200 block of Nancy Street.
Two adults and four children were able to safely evacuate the home before crews arrived. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the attic of the home and were able to extinguish the fire, limiting damage to the home and personal possessions, according to a news release.
No injuries were reported from the incident, but the family is temporarily displaced. The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.
Red Cross will be providing aid to the six people displaced from the fire.
GJFD responded with a Battalion Chief, Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, Ambulance 4, and Ambulance 12. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist with scene safety.
GLENWOOD CANYON WORK TO IMPACT TRAFFIC
Motorists should anticipate traffic holds throughout the month of May in Glenwood Canyon.
The Colorado Department of Transportation will conduct work at the Interstate 70 westbound on-ramp for Hanging Lake, located at Mile Point 125. Traffic holds are associated with the wall improvement construction along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. Only on-ramp traffic will be affected. The project scope of work includes slope stabilization by improving the wall at westbound I-70 mile point 117 (just west of No Name Tunnel) and the existing rubber tire wall at mile post 125 (Hanging Lake on-ramp). The holds are anticipated to be 10-15 minutes and will begin on May 3, Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work activities include soil nail drilling, setting of precast panels, and coating.
Motorists should plan for single-lane closures, shoulder closures, reduced speed limits, and narrowed roads during work hours, according to a CDOT news release. Brief, intermittent holds on the Glenwood Canyon Bike Path are also anticipated.
GLENWOOD MAN KILLED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has completed its examination and identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Mesa County on April 24.
James Benson, 69, of Glenwood Springs, who died on Saturday, was wearing his helmet at the time of incident and toxicology is pending, according to a news release.
Colorado State Patrol is overseeing the investigation.