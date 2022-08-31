A New Castle woman taking her dog out in her backyard was attacked by a black bear early Wednesday morning, a town administrator confirmed.
The New Castle Police Department and Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to the report of the attack at the Castle Valley Ranch neighborhood shortly after 2 a.m. The woman was injured and taken to the hospital, New Castle Town Administrator David Reynolds said.
Reynolds said New Castle police immediately had to euthanize a mother bear on scene. A bear cub was also euthanized.
Later Wednesday morning, it was reported that two other cubs were perched up in a tree near Riverside Middle School. The plan was for Colorado Parks and Wildlife to tranquilize and remove the cubs from the area once they climb down the tree.
