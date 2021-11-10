Body found in canal identified

A body found Saturday in a canal near 22 Road and L Road has been identified as Ryan Blake, 36, of Ohio, according to Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn.

The cause and manner of death are pending based on the circumstances, Yahn said in a press release, which are being investigated by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said there is nothing to suggest the death was suspicious, but they are looking for Blake’s personal items.

Mesa fire victim identified

Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn has identified a body found in a burned RV Saturday as Daniel Thompson, 65, of Mesa.

The cause and manner of death is still being investigated, Yahn said, and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is overseeing the investigation into the incident, in which a residence caught fire.

Accused killer’s court date moved

The arraignment of Brian Cohee II, who is accused of murdering Warren Barnes, has been moved to Dec. 14.

Cohee had been scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. He was arrested in March after law enforcement officers found human remains in a plastic bag.