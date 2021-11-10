Local briefs: Nov. 10, 2021 SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Nov 10, 2021 43 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Body found in canal identifiedA body found Saturday in a canal near 22 Road and L Road has been identified as Ryan Blake, 36, of Ohio, according to Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn.The cause and manner of death are pending based on the circumstances, Yahn said in a press release, which are being investigated by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said there is nothing to suggest the death was suspicious, but they are looking for Blake’s personal items.Mesa fire victim identifiedMesa County Coroner Victor Yahn has identified a body found in a burned RV Saturday as Daniel Thompson, 65, of Mesa.The cause and manner of death is still being investigated, Yahn said, and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is overseeing the investigation into the incident, in which a residence caught fire. Accused killer’s court date movedThe arraignment of Brian Cohee II, who is accused of murdering Warren Barnes, has been moved to Dec. 14.Cohee had been scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. He was arrested in March after law enforcement officers found human remains in a plastic bag. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Victor Yahn Mesa County Brian Cohee Ii Police Crime Law Criminal Law Sheriff Press Release Manner Arraignment Mesa Ryan Blake Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView