According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, a series of threats made against Central High School on Snapchat have been deemed not credible, as they originated in another state.
“The threats were investigated by our School Resource Officers and Investigators and we have confirmed that these posts were not directed toward our area,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Other departments with similarly named high schools have received similar reports, the release stated, and officers in the appropriate jurisdiction are investigating.
Crews rescue stranded hunters
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Mesa County search and rescue responded last Tuesday to three hunters in the area of Spring Creek, near the Colorado/Utah border, who had slid off the road in their truck and become stuck in the mud.
Crews found the hunters and transported them back to town, according to a press release.
Vendor space clarification
In the Sunday Sentinel business page story about the first of weekly vendor events at the corner of Seventh and Main streets, Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Stam said in a quote that the DDA had reached out to Blue Moon Bar and Grille, the establishment next to the lot, about the events.
However, neither Stam nor the DDA established contact with Blue Moon, its owner, or other downtown businesses about the venture.
Stam on Tuesday told The Daily Sentinel that audio issues during his phone interview last week caused him to miss a portion of the context of a question, as well as a simple misspeak, are the reasons for the quote.
He also clarified that the main focus of his answer was that no downtown businesses had reached out to the DDA with any issues or concerns about the vendors or events at the corner of Seventh and Main streets.