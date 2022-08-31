The dog park at Las Colonias Park, on the east side of the off-leash park, is closed temporarily for routine aeration and fertilization. Temporary signs informing patrons of the closure have been posted on the site. Permanent signs are also present year-round informing patrons that each section of the dog park will be temporarily closed on a rotating basis for maintenance to ensure healthy grass. The reopening of the grassy area is scheduled for the end of next week. The closure will allow time for the aeration and fertilization to settle before the space is used again by dogs and their owners. The Wood Chip dog park on the west side remains open.
The Orchard Mesa Pool will offer limited hours for lap swim and aqua aerobics only on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. In order to keep the Lincoln Park Pool open on Labor Day, and ensure the safety of pool users, staffing resources have been diverted to Lincoln Park.
The Orchard Mesa Pool will be open on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for lap swim and aqua aerobics only and will close at 1:30 p.m. The Lincoln Park Pool will be open for normal hours on Labor Day from 1:30-7:30 p.m.
BOULDER — Boulder County is the second Colorado municipality to be hit with a temporary restraining order by a federal judge over its gun control measures.
U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte Sweeney granted the restraining order in a lawsuit brought by the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners over Boulder County’s recent gun control rules that include a ban on assault weapons.