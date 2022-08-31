101421-news-orchardmesapoolupdate03-ml
Susan Bissonnette, 23, on her shift as lifeguard at Orchard Mesa Pool on Thursday.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

The dog park at Las Colonias Park, on the east side of the off-leash park, is closed temporarily for routine aeration and fertilization. Temporary signs informing patrons of the closure have been posted on the site. Permanent signs are also present year-round informing patrons that each section of the dog park will be temporarily closed on a rotating basis for maintenance to ensure healthy grass. The reopening of the grassy area is scheduled for the end of next week. The closure will allow time for the aeration and fertilization to settle before the space is used again by dogs and their owners. The Wood Chip dog park on the west side remains open.

The Orchard Mesa Pool will offer limited hours for lap swim and aqua aerobics only on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. In order to keep the Lincoln Park Pool open on Labor Day, and ensure the safety of pool users, staffing resources have been diverted to Lincoln Park.