Cost reduced to adopt a pet
Mesa County Animal Serves is offering $50 pet adoptions until Nov. 28.
The $50 adoption fee includes spay/neutering, one-year rabies vaccine, one-year Mesa County dog license and a wellness check from a veterinarian
Currently, Mesa County Animal Services has 25 dogs and nine cats available for adoption.
Go to http://pets.mesacounty.us/Shelter/AdoptablePets to see the pets up for adoption.
The shelter is located at 971A Coffman Road in Whitewater.
Construction forces traffic change
The U.S. Highway 6 and North Avenue project will continue with a major traffic change planned for Sunday.
In an effort to speed up the paving operation, work will go from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Crews will have eastbound North Avenue closed from 29 Road to Interstate-70B while the paving operation moves through the area. Eastbound North Avenue traffic will be diverted to 29 Road. Businesses in the area that are open on Sunday will remain open during paving operations.
Work will be conducted Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, but crews will not be working Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 27, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Offices closed for Thanksgiving
A number of offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24–25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
City of Grand Junction office will be closed Thursday and Friday. There will be no trash pick up on Thursday and pickup will be a day later the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday are also a parking meter holiday. Downtown visitors can park in metered spaces and the Rood Avenue parking garage at no charge.
Many Mesa County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. The District Attorney’s Office, Justice Center, Mesa County Landfill, and Grand Valley Transit will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will resume regular business hours on Friday. Animal Services will be open Friday from 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
The holiday closure does not include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services, or emergency functions of the Sheriff’s Office. Go to blog.mesacounty.us/2022/11/many-county-offices-closed-for.html for a detailed list of closures.
All library locations also will be closed Thursday and Friday. In addition, libraries will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Patrons can go to mesacountylibraries.org anytime to place holds, renew materials, and use eResources such as Libby/OverDrive Digital Library, Mango Languages, Hoopla, and Kanopy.
Local schools cited by governor
Gov. Jared Polis on Friday announced a new special recognition for 21 schools across the state — including four on the Western Slope — that have demonstrated substantial growth in student achievement since 2019. These schools will receive the Governor’s Bright Spot Award and $50,000 in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds to go toward investments such as expanding student resources, faculty development, preparing and preventing public health emergencies, and other opportunities that will benefit students’ learning decisions.
The four Western Slope schools to receive the Governor’s Bright Spot Award are Chatfield Elementary School and Bookcliff Middle School in Grand Junction, Rocky Mountain Elementary School in Clifton, and Grand Mesa Choice Academy in Delta.
“Congratulations to these schools that have shown strong improvements in results despite the pandemic, and to all those that worked to advance students’ learning over the last three years,” Polis said in the state’s press release announcing the awards.
“The unprecedented challenges schools faced through the pandemic were difficult to navigate but, your schools, teachers and communities showed incredible resilience and I am honored to highlight you all. I look forward to seeing how you utilize the funding to keep uplifting your students and advance learning.”