Grand Junction Police are investigating a burglary after it was reported that three male suspects unlawfully entered the Orchard Mesa Middle School and caused $500 worth of damage.
No other information was released and School District 51 said they would not be commenting on the incident, citing that it’s an active investigation and not wanting to interfere with law enforcement.
WORKFORCE CENTER JOB FAIR
The Mesa County Workforce Center will host a Summer Job Fair on Thursday, July 29 with 25 employers on site looking to hire potential employees.
This is the second job fair, with the one in June successfully connecting a number off employers and job seekers.
Thursday’s job fair will be at the Workforce Center, 512 29 1⁄2 Rd., from 9 a.m. – noon. The slot from 9-9:30 a.m. will be just for veterans.
All event information can be found at www.mcwfc.us. Questions about the job fair or out serves at the Workforce Center: 970-248-7560 or email JobService@mesacounty.us.
ENROLLMENT OPEN AT GRAND RIVER ACADEMY
Grand River, online hybrid educational program that offers School District 51 students an online education with time in a physical classroom at least once a week, is absorbing the D51 Online program this year.
Grand River is making room for up to 650 students and enrollment is open.
D51 Online was created last year to serve hundreds of students who were not yet comfortable returning to school after the entire district went to remote learning for the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 school year due to COVID-19.
The Grand River online program includes the online-only option for middle and high school students or, the hybrid model for K-12.
Grand River uses the k12 curriculum for elementary school students and the Odysseyware curriculum for middle and high school grades. Both adhere to state academic standards and k12 supplements online materials with books, workbooks, or multimedia resources.
The school is located at 600 N 14th Street. For more information, call or go to 970-254-6393 or https://grandriver.d51schools.org.
SUNDAY WINEFEST TICKETS AVAILABLE
Tickets are still available for the 30th Colorado Mountain Winefest in Palisade.
According to Colorado Association of Viticulture and Enology, there are around 100 tickets still available for the Festival in the Park on Sunday, September 19.
There are also a limited number of Reserved Cabanas available for Saturday and Sunday for the Festival in the Park. This includes a 10x10 tent, seating for six, two bottles of Colorado wine, a charcuterie board, water and a VIP Concierge Host to assist with questions and Festival information. The Reserved Cabana includes six General Admission tickets and early access to the Festival in the Park from 11 a.m.-noon through the dedicated VIP entrance. Festival parking is also included. This ticket does not include access to the VIP Pavilion.
Information or tickets: info@coloradowinefest.com.