SCHWENKE GIVEN LIFETIME CHAMBER RECOGNITION
Schwenke recognized with Lifetime Award from region chamber organization
SCHWENKE GIVEN LIFETIME CHAMBER RECOGNITION
Schwenke recognized with Lifetime Award from region chamber organization
Diane Schwenke, the recently retired former CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, was awarded a lifetime membership from the Western Association of Chamber Executives (WACE) in Sacramento, California.
The award which is voted on by the WACE Board is presented to individuals who have demonstrated leadership and unselfish service to the organization. Schwenke previously served as conference chairman, Chamber Academy instructor, board member and Chairman of the Board for the Association in 2009.
“It has been my pleasure and my honor to serve a mentor and educator for other chamber professionals,” Schwenke said in a news release. “This award is very special to me since it is awarded by my former peers.”
Schwenke retired from the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce in after 33 years in May 2022.
MAN ARRESTED IN MONTROSE ON SEX CHARGES
A joint-law enforcement undercover operation in the Montrose area on Feb. 9-10 led to the arrest of a man seeking to pay to have sex with children.
Samuel Arellano, 18, was charged with Soliciting for Child Prostitution, a Class 3 felony and other charges.
This undercover investigation that led to Arellano’s arrest involved multiple agencies including the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Montrose Police Department. Ouray County Sheriff’s Office, Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Seventh Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
SLED DOG RACES
The Mesa Top Quest Sled Dog races will be on Grand Junction today and Sunday.
Races will start at 9 a.m. with 8, 6, 4 and 2-dog races taking place. There will also be 1 and 2-dog skijoring races.
Information: colomtnmushers.org, rmsdc.org.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:03:18 AM
Sunset: 05:53:39 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NNW @ 4 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:02:03 AM
Sunset: 05:54:47 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: WNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:00:47 AM
Sunset: 05:55:55 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: W @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:59:30 AM
Sunset: 05:57:02 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 06:58:11 AM
Sunset: 05:58:09 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Occasional light rain. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 69%
Sunrise: 06:56:52 AM
Sunset: 05:59:16 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SSW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 06:55:32 AM
Sunset: 06:00:22 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.