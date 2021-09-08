Tip-A-Cop for Special Olympics
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office will host the event at Lincoln Park from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday for an evening of food and music.
Deputies will be walking around with buckets collecting donations for Special Olympics Colorado.
Recovery Rally set for Saturday
A Recovery Rally is scheduled for Saturday music, speakers, raffles and food at the Lincoln Park Oak Shelter.
Sponsored by Peer 180 Recovery Community Support, the free Recovery Rally will begin at 1 p.m. with speakers. Dinner is set for 5 p.m., followed by music at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., there will be an all recovery meeting, then a movie in the park.
For more information, call 970-462-7303.
Amenities reopen
at Grizzly Creek
The Interstate 70 Glenwood Canyon recreation path and Grizzly Creek rest area reopened today after being closed for more than a month due to damaged infrastructure from the debris slides in the burn scar area that occurred in late July.
For updates on the status of rest areas and the rec path in Glenwood Canyon please visit: www. COTRIP.org.