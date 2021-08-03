All Colorado state parks will be free to military veterans through all of August.
As a thank you for their service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering all active duty military, veterans and the National Guard free admission to the 42 state parks.
Military members and veterans, resident and nonresident, can pick up a free August Military Pass at any Colorado state park or CPW office by showing proof of service.
All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses. The pass is also not valid for accessing State Wildlife Areas.
Other CPW programs for members if the military include free admission to state parks on Veterans Day, year-round free entry to all state parks to residents with Colorado Disabled Veterans license plates and free small game and fishing combination licenses for qualified disabled veterans. CPW also offers a Columbine Pass which offers reduced park entrance fees to disabled Colorado residents.