The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in the Sunday night apartment fire in Grand Junction.
Upon completion of its examination, the coroner’s office identified the victim as Steven Bates, 63, of Grand Junction.
Bates was the victim in the apartment fire that impacted multiple units in the building in the 500 block of U.S. Highway 50.
The cause of death is reported to be smoke inhalation and the manner of death is accident, the coroner’s office reported.
Special Olympics needs volunteers
Special Olympics Colorado is looking for volunteers for its Western Region Bowling Tournament on Saturday.
The tournament will be at Orchard Mesa Lanes with Special Olympics teams arriving in two separate shifts from 1-3 p.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. A total of 10 teams with around 100 athletes will be competing throughout the day from Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, Glenwood Springs and Aspen.
Volunteers for lane supervisors and a photographer are needed from noon to 6 p.m. This shift may wrap up earlier. Masks are needed to be worn by athletes and volunteers at all times.
If interested in volunteering for the tournament, contact 720-359-3124 or mpewters@specialolympicsco.org.
Caprock barbecue is fundraiser
A flea market, barbecue and free car wash are planned for Saturday to benefit Caprock Academy’s eighth grade Washington D.C. fundraiser.
The event is from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, at Northeast Christian Church, 2751 Patterson Road.
Vendor tables are available for $25. Payment reserves a table.
Call Kate at 970-238-6100 ore email dc8thgradetrip@gmail.com for information.
Sergeant in rough arrest resigns
LOVELAND — A police sergeant who was placed on administrative leave following the rough arrest of a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia has resigned.
The Loveland Police Department announced Wednesday evening that Phil Metzler submitted his resignation amid a disciplinary review.
Police Chief Robert Ticer said in a statement Metzler’s resignation “closes one more chapter of an incident that has tarnished the hard work of the men and women of the Loveland Police Department.”
Then-officer Austin Hopp arrested Karen Garner after she left a store without paying for $13.88 worth of items in June 2020. Police body camera video shows that after she turned away from him, he grabbed her arm and pushed her to the ground. A federal lawsuit that Garner filed, which has since been settled for $3 million, claimed he dislocated her shoulder by shoving her handcuffed left arm forward onto the hood of a patrol car.
Metzler was captured on body camera footage dismissing a passerby’s excessive force concerns. A working phone number for him could not be found Wednesday evening.