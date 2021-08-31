FREE GVT FARE FOR D51 STUDENTS
Grand Valley Transit and Mesa County Workforce Center have partnered to offer free bus fare to all School District 51 middle and high school students, on GVT Fixed Route.
The offer is valid starting September 1 and going through August 31, 2022.
Parents must first complete the student bus pass form, which is available online at gvt.mesacounty.us in both English and Spanish. Students can pick up a Free Ride Sticker and attach it to their student ID, and then they can ride on GVT Fixed Route for free.
Free Ride stickers are available at all area middle and high schools the D51 admin building, Mesa County Public Libraries, and the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Office.
Youth younger than middle school (ages 11 and under) can ride GVT Fixed Route free with a paying adult through May 31, 2022.
For more information contact Sarah Brooks at 970-244-1830 or sarah.brooks@mesacounty.us.
FRUITA HEALTH EVENTS CANCELED
The two scheduled meet and greet events at Family Health West in Fruita, on August 31 and September 9, at Family Health West “due to unforeseen circumstances” a Monday afternoon news release from FHW said.
“We apologize for any inconvenience to those who planned to attend. Family Health West President and CEO, Korrey Klein, M.D., was looking forward to having casual and frank conversations with area residents about services offered and services they would like offered through FHW."
Instead, area residents are encouraged to provide feedback for the FHW Board and future strategic planning with Klein through this online site: https://bit.ly/3Bom8u2 or email comments to: Marketing@fhw.org. Feedback should be provided by September 15.
FOREST PLAN PUBLIC MEETINGS
Officials from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) national forests will hold a series of online public open houses to discuss the draft revised forest plan
The draft revised forest plan and draft environmental impact statement will guide management actions for at least the next 15 years. The document addresses the need for change in long-term management and was crafted using the best available scientific information and public input.
The virtual open houses will be held on the following dates:
· Sept. 9: Grand Valley Ranger District (Grand Junction). 5:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m.
· Sept. 14: Ouray Ranger District. 5 p.m.–7 p.m.
· Sept. 21: Paonia Ranger District, 5 p.m.–7 p.m.
· Sept. 22: Norwood Ranger District, 5 p.m.–7 p.m.
· Sept. 28: Gunnison Ranger District, 5 p.m.–7 p.m.
Virtual open house Zoom link information is located on the GMUG Planning website here: http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/DraftForestPlan