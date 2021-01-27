Boebert gets committee assignments
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-3rd, received her first congressional committee assignments on Tuesday.
The Rifle restaurant owner and Silt resident is to serve on the House Committee on Natural Resources and the House Committee on Budget. The natural resources panel is the same committee that her predecessor, former U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, also served on.
That panel focuses on policy and issues related to energy production, minerals, public lands, national parks, water, wildlife and hunting and fishing on federal lands.
The House Budget Committee deals with budget legislation and the federal budget process.
AARP tax help delays opening
AARP/TaxAide Free Tax Preparation will not be opening on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, as originally planned.
The IRS has delayed its accepting of returns until Feb. 12, so they can get the most recent legislative updates to the software companies as well as make sure all of the calculations are correct so returns can be accurately completed and e-filed, according to a news release.
Updates will be provided as the local sites get information. Call the AARP/TaxAide number of 970-589-3789 for other information or to ask for assistance.
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with arrests
Colorado State Patrol spotted a vehicle on Interstate 70 between Eagle and Garfield counties that was reported to be stolen from Summit County. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle as it exited at milepost 94, near Rifle, where it sideswiped an unmarked CSP car and headed north into town.
The vehicle was not pursued farther at that time, CSP reports. The suspects were believed to be part of an attempted carjacking in the town of Rifle prior to continuing northbound on Highway 13.
CSP Troopers in Rio Blanco county spotted the vehicle south of Meeker, heading north later that day, CSP reports. At the intersection of Highway 13 and Highway 64, the vehicle allegedly eluded stop sticks and continued north. Troopers, assisted by the Moffat County Sheriff’s office, successfully deployed spike strips on the vehicle near milepost 85 on Highway 13, deflating three of four tires. The vehicle reportedly slowed and pulled off the roadway near milepost 86.
The driver, 31-year-old Patricia Stead of Denver, and the passenger, 24-year-old Elijah SantiBanez of San Antonio, Texas, were taken into custody without further incident, CSP reports. No injuries were reported.
DIA, New Emerson taking applications
Dual Immersion Academy and New Emerson School will begin accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year on Feb. 1. Both elementary schools take students from across the Grand Valley and have an application and lottery process to enroll a limited number of students.
Dual Immersion Academy, 552A W. Main St., is a bilingual school that teaches students curriculum in both English and Spanish. New Emerson, 2660 Unaweep Ave., is a STEAM school focused on science, technology, engineering, the arts and math.
Applications can be picked up and turned in at the desired school, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Feb. 1-4 and from 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 5. All applications must be turned in by noon on Feb. 5.
Dual Immersion will be accepting applications for the kindergarten lottery and the first- through fifth-grade waitlist. New Emerson will be accepting applications for the kindergarten lottery and possibly other grades, depending on availability.
The lottery drawing for each school will take place Feb. 17, and parents will be notified of the outcome by mail the next week. Letters will state whether a student has been accepted or added to the school’s waitlist.
Caprock Academy enrollment open
Caprock Academy will be holding its open enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year.
Kindergarten open enrollment will go from Feb. 8 through Feb. 25. Intent to Enroll Forms (available at the school or at www.caprockacademy.org starting Friday) will be accepted Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the administration office with the exception of Presidents’ Day, Feb.15. Forms will also be accepted from 5 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 23.
The lottery, which is open to the public and will be available to watch via Zoom at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2. Enrollment for first through eighth grade will also begin Feb. 8 and will continue through Jan. 21, 2022. High school — ninth through 11th grade enrollment — will go from Feb. 8 through Sept. 30. Caprock Academy is a K-12 tuition-free public charter school. For more information, call 243-1771 or visit www.caprockacademy.org. The 2021-2022 Intent to Enroll Form will be available Jan. 29, 2021, both at the school’s office and on our website, www.caprockacademy.org.