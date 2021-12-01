Mesa County Elections announced Tuesday that a hand count of ballots from the town of De Beque and Plateau Valley School District 50 elections in November has shown the county’s vote tabulation system counted the ballots accurately.
There was a small variance, according to a press release, but that is to be expected. The 94 election judges aiding in the hand count completed a run-through of ballots regarding races for the town of De Beque and Plateau Valley School District.
“It is common for a hand count to differ in how an inconsistently marked ballot is interpreted by human counters versus the machine,” Brandi Bantz, Mesa County Elections Director, said in a news release.
The largest vote tabulation difference found after the hand count was only a half-dozen votes in a ballot issue for the Plateau Valley School District.
The hand count showed 471 yes votes for the issue as opposed to 477 in the machine vote, according to the press release from Mesa County.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Willie Wheeler, 36, of Clifton, in connection with charges of sex crimes against children from June 2020 to November 2021.
According to a press release, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Wheeler for four counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, three counts of attempted sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, among other charges.
According to police, Wheeler is described as 5-foot-9, weighs about 145 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at 970-244-6707.