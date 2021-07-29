Low water level closes Vega ramp
The Island Boat Ramp at Vega State Park will close today as a result of low water levels, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife press release.
“The reservoir will still be open to hand-launch watercraft and boats requiring an Aquatic Nuisance Species inspection can have them completed at the park’s visitor center,” Vega State Park Manager James Masek said in the release.
“We had hoped to keep the ramps running through Labor Day weekend but the dry conditions have made that impossible this year.”
The lake is operated as an irrigation reservoir and the land around the lake is managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to provide recreational opportunities in the area.
Navajos relax visitor restrictions
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.
The latest numbers brought the total number of COVID-19 cases on the vast reservation to 31,337 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The number of known deaths remains at 1,373.
The Navajo Nation recently relaxed restrictions to allow visitors to travel on the reservation and visit popular attractions like Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley.
The reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
While cases are down, Navajo leaders are urging residents to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.