The city of Grand Junction will hold a series of community meetings starting Tuesday, Aug. 17.The meetings will allow attendees the opportunity to discuss and learn more about current projects and city plans.
The first meeting will be at Las Colonias Park Tranquillo Shelter, 1601 Riverfront Drive, on Aug. 17 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Representatives from various Grand Junction departments will be in attendance to provide information and engage with residents individually.
The other two meetings will be: Wednesday, Sept. 8 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Lunch Loop Trail Head on Monument Road; and Tuesday, Sept. 21 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park Ash Shelter.
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Ken Salazar, former secretary of the interior and U.S. senator from Colorado, to be the next ambassador to Mexico.
In Salazar’s confirmation hearing on July 28, topics discussed included immigration, drug trafficking and the North American trade agreement, as well as the violence that has plagued Mexico in recent decades.
Salazar, 66, also emphasized the importance of protecting U.S. investments in Mexico.
Salazar was secretary of the interior under former president Barack Obama. Before that he served as a senator representing the state of Colorado and was the state’s attorney general.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who has held up dozens of Biden’s other foreign policy nominations, did not contest the appointment. 3 deaths linked to Durango car lot
DURANGO — A COVID-19 outbreak associated with a Durango car dealership has led to three deaths and infected another 12 people, local health authorities say.
San Juan Basin Public Health issued a statement on the outbreak related to the Nissan of Durango dealership on Tuesday, The Durango Herald reports. Five of the cases stem from the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, and two are so-called “breakthrough” cases involving fully vaccinated people, the agency said.
The first case related with the outbreak was identified on June 19.
The health agency told the Herald that the addition of new cases to its outbreak report doesn’t mean that staff or contractors at the business are currently ill. It said mitigation measures have been implemented at the dealership.
Rob Celedonia, a co-owner of the dealership, told the Herald that his employees are healthy.
CASPER, Wyo. — Some local Republican Party officials in Wyoming have announced they will no longer recognize Liz Cheney as a party member because of her vote to impeach Donald Trump.
“In the immortal words of the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump ...’You’re Fired!’” read recent letters to Cheney from GOP officials in Park and Carbon counties.
Wyoming has 23 mainly rural counties and the officials in Park and Carbon counties voted unanimously over the last week in favor of the latest form of censure against Cheney.