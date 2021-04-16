Free to Choose is in effect today
Mesa County’s Free to Choose Resolution goes into effect today and some minor changes are being made to the 5-Star Program.
A joint program by Mesa County Public Health and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, the 5-Star Program was launched in the summer of 2020 to help support local businesses.
In this next phase, the program will re-launch with a new website. Visit mesacounty5star.com to see the full list of partners and specific recommendations for participating businesses.
A Mesa County news release encouraged residents to remain respectful as the county moves into the Free to Choose phase.
“We ask residents to respect individuals’ and businesses’ choices whether to wear or suggest face coverings and partake in other COVID precautions,” the release said.
Businesses and agencies subject to corporate, federal or state regulations will continue following COVID-19 restrictions, the release said.
MCPH continues to encourage all residents to wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible and maintain a physical social distance from others. It also encourages residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Job fair set for landscaping, trimming
Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC is hosting a job fair today at 717 Ute Ave.
Asplundh is a tree trimming and vegetation clearing service. They’re looking for line-clearance ground persons, climbers/trimmers and forepersons for full-time, year-round employment. They welcome everyone to apply, experienced or not.
For more information, call James Benton at (720) 955-4329.
Meeting ends after lurid interruption
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The first meeting of Utah’s independent redistricting committee was cut short after the virtual call was bombarded with explicit images and racist comments.
An individual joined the meeting after about 40 minutes, playing music with explicit lyrics and displaying a pornographic image.
The meeting continued after the person was kicked off the chat, but then multiple individual joined the call posing as Russian hackers.
Some of them blared music and used racial slurs.