Grand Valley Transit announced this week that all fixed routes will be running fare free from Saturday through June 4.
The free fares is in celebration of the week of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Throughout the week, GVT will also be running extended hours on Route 1 in order to provide service to the the Suplizio Field area for people wanting a ride to the late JUCO games. Route 1 will also be in service on Sunday and Memorial Day, however no other routes will be in service on those days.
PARTY AFFILIATION DEADLINE IS JUNE 6
June 6 is the last day voters can choose a political party or change their affiliation to vote in the June 28 primary election.
Unaffiliated voters are eligible to vote in the primary election of a major political party and may choose a party preference by June 6. Otherwise, they will be mailed both ballots and must only vote and return one.
Primary ballots will begin to be mailed the week of June 6 to eligible voters, and all the 24-hour ballot drop boxes will open.
To automatically receive a mail ballot, a voter must be registered by June 20.
Voter Service and Polling Centers will open on June 20 in Fruita, Grand Junction and Palisade. Voters
may vote in person or obtain a mail ballot at these locations. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.