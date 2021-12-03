That annual bell ringing during the holiday season is upon us.
And so is the friendly annual bell ringing competition between Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction and the Grand Junction Rotary Club.
On Saturday, the two clubs will have members outside a number of local businesses collecting money for the Salvation Army.
The competition goes from 10 a.m. to noon at more than 40 locations in the Grand Valley, including all City Market stores, Mesa Mall entrances next to Target and Cabela’s, and Walmart stores.
Powderhorn opens on Saturday
Powderhorn Mountain Resort opens for the 2021-22 winter season on Saturday.
The resort will be operating seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
During early season operations, top to bottom skiing will be available on limited terrain for intermediate and advanced skiers, with beginner terrain slated to open as snowmaking progresses, a Powderhorn news release said.
“Our snowmaking and grooming crews have done an exceptional job preparing the mountain to open under challenging circumstances.When Mother Nature finally cooperated with colder temperatures, we were ready to take advantage and make snow provided by the installation of our new gravity-fed snowmaking system,” Ryan Schramm, Powderhorn general manager said.
With the ongoing COVID-19 risk, visitors are encouraged to follow state and Mesa County Public Health guidelines that include advising wearing face masks where adequate social distancing is impractical or if unvaccinated. Lifts will operate at full capacity and masks are not required while riding or waiting in lines.
Powderhorn’s Base Lodge and Sunset Grill will be open to the public.