Grand Valley Transit, a public transit system that was created in partnership with City of Grand Junction, City of Fruita and Town of Palisade, celebrates its 21st year of operation this week.
There will be a celebration on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the south patio of the Grand Junction Convention Center. Special guests will speak about the history of GVT and members of the Grand Valley Regional Transportation Committee will take time to recognize GVT drivers who have been serving the community for five years and greater.
Transit agencies throughout the state will also attend at the event, as it coincides with the annual fall conference for Colorado Association of Transit Agencies, which will be held in Grand Junction September 14-17.
The GVT celebration is open to the public and will feature live music by Lincoln Pants Band, lawn games, cupcakes and a cash bar.
Information: Sarah Brooks, Mobility Manager at 970-244-1830 or sarah.brooks@mesacounty.us.
CAPROCK EXPANSION RIBBON CUTTING
Caprock Academy will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration of the opening of a new building on its campus.
The ceremony and open house will be held on Monday, Sept. 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the main lobby of the school at 714 24 ½ Road, Grand Junction.
The new building adds more than 60,000 square foot that houses 24 classrooms, larger band and choir rooms and an auxiliary gym. Refreshments and tours of the building will be available.
The building was completed in the summer of 2020 but the grand opening was delayed by COVID-19.
Caprock Academy is a tuition-tree K-12 public charter school and has been in operation since 2007. Caprock is also accepting applications for enrollment for this 2021-2022 school year and currently has several openings, including kindergarten.
The Mesa County Public Works Stormwater Division recently completed the 2021 Stormwater Awareness Assessment.
Throughout the summer, Mesa County Stormwater Division collected a total of 664 responses to the 2021 Stormwater Assessment through community outreach events and online distribution.
Overall, the the majority of the community had a good understanding of the subject, scoring an 85% mean score. Questions regarding types of pollutants and impacts of stormwater pollution were rarely missed, showing an average score of 98% on these topics.
This demonstrates that the community understands the importance of keeping pollution out of waterways and what the potential results can be.
The question community members missed the most was, “Where does Mesa County stormwater go?”The average score on this question was 55%.
“The reason most people missed this question is because they were unaware that stormwater does not go through a filtration system prior to entering our local rivers," said Joshua Martinez, Mesa County Stormwater Coordinator. "Keeping our waterways clean starts with understanding our stormwater system and this key piece of information will be something our team will focus on as we prepare new educational materials.”
To learn more about Mesa County Stormwater and how you can help keep our rivers clean, visit: https://stormwater.mesacounty.us.