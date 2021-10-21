West Springs Hospital and Mind Springs Health will hold its first-ever “Trunk or Treat” event on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Employees of West Springs Hospital and Mind Springs Health will be decorating the trunks of their cars in creative Halloween themes to welcome area youngsters for an evening of trick or treating.
“The past year has not been easy on kids and many families opted out of Halloween festivities last year due to the pandemic,” said Brandi Kroese, Vice President at West Springs Hospital. “Our staff really wanted to create a fun, free event for area families to come out and get a jump start on trick or treating. The hospital administrative team is dressing up as characters from the Wizard of Oz, and I am looking forward to seeing the creative costumes and decorations all of teams will come up with.”
In addition to plenty of candy, there will also be face painting and games for kids to enjoy. Costumes for kids and parents are encouraged.
The “Trunk or Treat” festivities will take place at the West Springs Hospital/Mind Springs Health campus at 515 28 3/4 Road, in the parking lot located behind Building A.
Appreciation for Special Olympics
The annual Fall Harvest Gathering and Coach Appreciation Night for Special Olympics Colorado’s Western Region will celebrate local coaches, athletes, volunteers, sponsors and the 2021 year.
The dinner/fundraiser will be held Nov. 13 from 5-9 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Barn.
Dinner, dancing, vendors, and an opportunity to win prizes are all part of the event.
This event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics with an admission fee of $25 for entry and dinner or $15 for entry and no dinner
Registered coaches will have free admission and dinner, and a gift from Special Olympics Colorado. Registered athletes will receive 50% off of their admissions fee and/or dinner fee.
Contact Michelle at mpewters@specialolympicsco.org for your coach or athlete discount code before registering.
CPW considers game-tag changes
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering changes to policies and regulations that could potentially impact how big game hunting licenses are distributed in the state. CPW is currently seeking public input from resident and nonresident big game hunters and stakeholders through an online comment form, followed by a survey and public meetings next year. The feedback will help the Parks and Wildlife Commission and the agency determine if the current policies need to be revised.
Feedback can be provided via an online 10-question Big Game Hunting License Distribution Public Comment Form through cpw.state.co.us/ or at https://cdnr.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_becxx8XP8pgrf1k. Feedback must be submitted by Nov. 22.
The big game license distribution topics being considered are resident and nonresident elk and deer license allocation, preference points, weighted points and over-the-counter elk licenses.
Eye doctors host one-day clinic
Vision Health International, based in Grand Junction, is works to prevent and cure vision impairment through bringing high-quality eye care to underserved communities.
On Satruday, VHI is hosting a free one-day eye clinic at two Grand Junciton locations: Rottman Eye Care: 1190 Bookcliff Ave #102; and ICON Eyecare: 1000 Wellington Ave.
Lions looking to give away grants
The Grand Junction Lions Club application process for community grants through the Community Betterment Committee is officially underway.
Nonprofit organizations can apply for grant funds in October of each year. The applications are now available on the Grand Junction Lions website at www.gjlions.org, clicking on the Grant link and downloading the PDF application. Please review eligibility requirements before applying. Grants are for capital projects. Operational, scholarship, etc. requests are not eligible. Applications can also be picked up at Brown’s Shoe Fit, 425 Main (all completed applications must be turned in at Brown’s Shoe Fit).
The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.