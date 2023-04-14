Entities update water efficiency
With the availability of water becoming a major concern throughout the West, Grand Junction, Clifton Water and the Ute Water Conservancy District are updating their joint efficiency plan.
With the availability of water becoming a major concern throughout the West, Grand Junction, Clifton Water and the Ute Water Conservancy District are updating their joint efficiency plan.
That plan updates one the three entities put together in 2012, and calls for new — and renewed — ways for residents and businesses to use water more efficiently.
Under the Colorado River Conservation Act of 2004, all retail water providers that sell at least 2,000 acre-feet of water a year are required to have state-approved efficiency plans.
The plan, which can be viewed and commented on at engagegj.org, includes such things as educating the community about the xeriscaping and water conservation, promoting water savings awareness in the commercial and industrial sectors and encouraging use of new gray-water laws.
The plan, which also calls for a turf rebate program, is open for comments until June 11. It is to be presented to the City Council later that month.
Hardin named newest magistrate
Grand Junction attorney Matthew B. Hardin is to become the 21st Judicial District’s newest magistrate judge, Chief District Judge Brian Flynn announced Thursday.
Hardin, who operates a private practice in town doing juvenile delinquency and adult criminal defense cases, is to replace Magistrate William T. McNulty, who plans to retire May 17.
In addition to practicing law, Hardin has previously serve as an adjunct professor on occasion at Colorado Mesa University, and worked as a legislative intern in Congress.
His undergraduate degree is from Texas Tech University, where he also earned a masters in business degree and his juris doctor to practice law.
GJ one of ‘best desert towns’ in US
According to the radio network iHeart, Grand Junction is one of the best desert towns in the United States.
The website explains that, while most people gravitate toward beach towns, places in the desert, like Grand Junction, tend to get overlooked.
Regardless, there’s “no shortage of amazing tourist attractions, amenities and events” in places like Grand Junction, the iHeart website said.
The radio network said that people looking for a “Wild West desert getaway” should “look no further than Grand Junction.”
Citing the area’s settlement in the late 19th century, iHeart said that Grand Junction has retained its “historical charms” and referenced the rugged terrain, wild horses and “perfectly preserved red rocks all around.”
The city was also named among the best desert towns in the country for its numerous vineyards, which have made it a popular destination for wine lovers and connoisseurs.
Main Street was also given a shout-out. The radio network wrote that Main Street pays tribute to local artists with its Art on the Corner display, making the city a good spot for those interested in arts and culture, too.
Officers in Moffat shooting ID’d
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has identified the two police officers who shot and killed a man in Moffat County March 31.
Craig Police Officer Daniel Molina and Moffat County Sheriff Sgt. Kurtis Luster were both involved in the shooting of a man police said was armed outside a restaurant in Craig.
Both officers discharged their weapons during the incident, according to CBI, which is conducting the investigation into the shooting.
Molina and Luster are both on administrative leave pending internal investigations.
