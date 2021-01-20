Fourth candidate files for council seat
A fourth candidate for Grand Junction City Council has publicly announced his intention to run.
Dr. Greg Haitz opened Rimrock Wellness Center more than a decade ago and said he will focus on helping the economy and community recover after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was hard on families with kids in school, then having them sent home,” Haitz said in a statement. “It was hard on businesses with changing rules and uncertainty. Businesses need to be open because we all have to be open for business.”
Haitz is running for the open District D seat, which is currently held by Mayor Duke Wortmann. Wortmann is not seeking a second term. Haitz said that while he still has school age children and runs a business, he wanted to serve on the Council to help small businesses during this time of uncertainty.
What’s your opinion of Rep. Boebert?
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert continues to make headlines in a variety of ways.
Just days into her term representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, Boebert has become a lightning rod of controversy and a target of many critics, as well as support from many supporters.
The Daily Sentinel would like to get your opinion. The Sentinel’s latest non-scientific poll is asking you to give your opinion on “What do you think of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert?”
Go to gjsentinel.com and scroll down about halfway down the homepage on the right side to find the poll.
“It’s simple, I’m running for City Council to support small businesses and the jobs they provide, which will lead to a recovering economy and job growth,” Haitz said.