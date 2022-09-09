With the adult mosquito counts on the rise around the Grand Valley, partly due to unseasonably warm temperatures, Grand River Mosquito Control District will be increasing its fogging operations.
Over the next month, there will be eight to 10 fogging operations within specific areas where data indicates above average numbers of adult mosquitos. Fogging operations are conducted after sunset and are limited to public streets and right-of-ways.
Targeted areas include Fruita, Orchard Mesa, and areas between Clifton and Palisade. Fogging vehicles have yellow, flashing lights and display the GRMCD logo.
D51 SUPERINTENDENT LISTING TOUR
Engaging stakeholders is a key part of Mesa County Valley School District Superintendent Brian Hill’s 100 Day Plan.
As part of that goal, Hill will be hosting a Listening Tour with stops around the district to hear comments and answer questions from residents of D51.
Upcoming sessions include:
• Today at Kiln Coffee Bar, 326 Main St., from 9-10 a.m.
• Sept. 12 - Mt. Garfield Middle School, 3475 Front St., from 4-5 p.m.
• Sept. 13 - Career Center, 2935 North Ave., from noon to 1 p.m.
• Sept. 15 - Basil T. Knight, 596 N. Westgate, from 7-8 p.m. (this will be a Spanish language session) .
• Sept. 21 - Zoom meeting in English, 6-7 p.m.
• Sept. 26 - Zoom meeting in Spanish, 6-7 p.m.
Snacks will be provided at the Sept. 12 and 15 events, and lunch will be served at the Career Center session.