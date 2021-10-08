The Palisade Fire Station will hold an open house on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
There will be a meet and greet, tours of the station and information about possible careers with the fire department. Tours will take place every 30 minutes.
The fire station is located at 341 W. Seventh in Palisade.
River Front Trail work begins Monday
City of Grand Junction crews will begin trail repairs to the River Front Trail system starting Monday. Users can expect part of the trail system to be closed near Grand Junction City Shops off High-Country Court and ending near the Junior Service League Park off Riverside Parkway. There will be signage for alternate routes along the along Riverside Parkway. The trail closure is expected to last through the end of October.
D51 CAREER FAIR
School District 51 will host a Career Fair on Oct. 16 at the R-5 High School, 455 N. 22nd St.
The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will provide information about job openings in teaching, special education, nursing, security, custodial, nutrition services, subbing, and other departments. Student Transportation of America will also be there to talk about openings for school bus drivers.
Job-seekers should come prepared to interview for job openings on the spot and bring an up-to-date resume, letter of interest, and any materials needed to fill out a job application.
The Lodge at Grand Junction, a senior assisted living and memory care facility, will sponsor the Grand Junction annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 16.
The event will be at Lincoln Park and Colorado Mesa University, starting at 9:45 a.m. Attendees will walk a two-mile course to raise funds and awareness on behalf of the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias. After the walk, stop by the Lodge at Grand Junction’s Twister-themed booth, located near the DJ and photo booth.