Work on the 24 Road and G Road project will have planned closures next week that will impact traffic in the area.
Closures will occur on Tuesday and Wednesday next week on G Road between 24 and 23 ¾ roads. Detours will be in place and motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes those two days.
Also next week on Thursday, weather permitting, the contractor will transition the traffic pattern at the intersection into a large temporary roundabout configuration.
Work will then begin to construct the permanent roundabout in the area. Access to Canyon View Park, Golden Gate Petroleum, and Community Hospital will be maintained. One lane of traffic will remain open in all directions with short-term closures overnight, a news release said.
Once completed, the 24 Road project will have five lanes, a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of 24 Road and G Road, include bike lanes and sidewalks, and installing street and pedestrian lighting.
GROUNDBREAKING FOR PICKLEBALL EXPANSION
The City of Grand Junction will have a groundbreaking for the Lincoln Park pickleball expansion project on Wednesday, March 15 at 3 p.m. at the current court complex, west of the golf course near 1340 Gunnison Avenue.
“The tennis and pickleball expansion project was undertaken by the City in close partnership with tennis and pickleball players”, said Parks and Recreation director Ken Sherbenou. “We are grateful for the input we received from both of these large user groups and are excited to see the project get underway.”
Construction crews will be retrofitting the lighting to provide state-of-the-art LED lights that meet international dark sky standards. Once that and construction of four new tennis courts at Canyon View Park is complete, crews will convert the existing four tennis courts at Lincoln Park into dedicated pickleball courts. With an estimated completion date in the fall of 2023.
Upon competition there will be a total of 20 pickleball courts at Lincoln Park all with LED lights to expand playing time, and 16 tennis courts at Canyon View Park, 12 of which will have lights.
GRAND VALLEY NEUROLOGY TO CLOSE
Joel Dean has been practicing neurology in Grand Junction since 1988 but will soon retire and close his practice, Grand Valley Neurology at 744 Horizon Ct. Suite 360.
Grand Valley Neurology will close its doors to the public after Friday, March 10.
MESA COUNTY VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
Mesa County Board of Commissioners invites individuals to apply for these open volunteer panels, boards, and commissions:
• Colorado State University Extension Tri River Area Advisory Board