Grand Valley Transit is offering free fares on all GVT Fixed Routes on Fridays and Saturdays during the holiday season in December.
Grand Valley Transit is also holding a food drive for Mutual Aid Partners. Anyone can drop off non-perishable food items at either of the GVT Transfer Facilities until Dec. 12.
The two sites are the GVT Downtown Transfer Facility, 525 S. Sixth St., and the GVT West Transfer Facility, 612 24 Road.
Items of greatest need include canned goods, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, ravioli, chili, tuna and chicken.
HopeWest now accepts crypto
HopeWest, a 501c3 nonprofit hospice organization, is now accepting cryptocurrency donations to help fuel its mission of profoundly changing the experiences of aging, illness and grief — one family at a time.
By accepting cryptocurrencies, HopeWest is offering supporters with cryptocurrency portfolios the ability to support the organization in a tax-efficient way.
The IRS classifies cryptocurrency donations as property, meaning they are not subject to capital gains tax and are tax deductible on the donor’s tax returns.
“We are excited for the opportunity to engage with a new generation of philanthropists and show them the impact their generosity has on HopeWest families,” said Deb Horwitz, senior vice president and chief development officer.
The Veterans Affairs Western Colorado Health Care System will sponsor a walk-in COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic to all eligible veterans from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the main campus, at 2121 North Ave.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are provided at no cost.
If unable to attend Saturday, call 866-206-6415 to schedule an appointment for a booster shot. Staff will help you find a time that’s convenient for you.
The VA also provides free COVID-19 testing to eligible veterans.