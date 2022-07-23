“We’re honored to continue serving Mesa County families. We will work closely with the new Colorado Department of Early Childhood Education to prepare for implementation in the fall of 2023,” PCF Director Stephanie Bivins said.
Updates including an implementation plan and applications will be available.
Powerful new opioid found here
A new synthetic opioid has been found in Colorado, according to a press release from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the release, the opioid, known as PYRO, comes in light blue pills with dark blue flakes stamped with an “M”. PYRO has been found to be more powerful than fentanyl, the release states.
Anyone who encounters PYRO is being asked to contact law enforcement.
Shooting suspect still incompetent
BOULDER — The man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year remains mentally incompetent to stand trial, according to experts at the state mental hospital.
Their findings about the mental health of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, were disclosed during a short court hearing Thursday. Alissa is accused of shooting outside the King Soopers store in Boulder on March 22, 2021 and then opening fire inside — killing customers, workers and a police officer who tried to stop the carnage. He surrendered after another officer shot and wounded him.