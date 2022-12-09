The historic Stanley Cup, first awarded in 1893, given annually to the National Hockey League championships, will make an appearance on Monday at the Lower Valley Fire District, fire station No. 31 at 168 North Mesa Street in Fruita.
The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in June with a 4-2 series win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was the Avalanche’s third championship in franchise history.
According to Lower Valley Fire District Fire Chief Frank Cavaliere, the Standley Cup is being flown to Denver on Monday morning and will be driven to Grand Junction to be on display between 2-6 p.m. at the fire station.
Since the Cup is being driven over the mountains, Cavaliere said the event is contingent on the weather.
People will have the opportunity to take photos of and with the Cup during the event.
PHOTOS ONLINE OF GINGERBREAD HOUSES
Who enjoys a fun, unique gingerbread house?
The creativity of some culinary masters is quite impressive.
On Sunday, the Sentinel has a story on the Lifestyle page with the winners of the annual Gingerbread Contest & Showcase at the Palisade Olde Fashioned Christmas talking about what goes into making a great gingerbread house.
If you want to check out the photos of the gingerbread house entries in the contest, there’s a photo gallery on gjsentinel.com.
Also, in case you missed it, the Sentinel also has a photo gallery from the annual Grand Junction Parade of Lights from downtown on Dec. 3.