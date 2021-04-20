PRESCRIBED BURN IN PALISADE RIM AREA
A prescribed burn is scheduled this week, possibly today, for Mesa County this week and smoke may be visible throughout the Grand Valley.
Depending on weather conditions, the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management unit, in coordination with the Town of Palisade and City of Grand Junction, will conduct a prescribed fire in the area of Palisade Rim.
The plan is to burn up to 500 acres, which the Bureau of Land Management last treated with prescribed fire in 2013. This effort will reduce hazardous fuels and reduce the threat of wildfire to local communities while improving ecological health of the landscape, a BLM news release said.
“These fuel reduction projects are key to a fire resilient landscape,” stated UCR Fire Management Officer Thomas Hayes. “During past wildfires, we have seen a decrease in fire spread and intensity directly related to fuels reduction projects.”
The UCR Fire Management staff will closely monitor conditions for an opportunity to conduct the operation this week. Project location will produce smoke visible throughout Mesa County, but the agency isn’t anticipating any smoke issues, the release said. A contingency plan is in place in the event of any visibility issues.
PALISADE CLEANUP DAY
The town of Palisade will host a town cleanup day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Roll-off garbage receptacles will be a Riverbend Park, west of the Lions Club shelter.
Trash of all kinds can be dropped off including tires, furniture, and leaves and branches.
Once the roll-offs are full, no other trash will be accepted regardless of time.
For more information, call 970-464-5602 or email info@townofpalisade.org.
HOMEWARDBOUND VACCINE CLINC
HomewardBound of the Grand Valley will provide vaccinations to members of the homeless community Tuesday.
HomewardBound is partnering with Colorado Mesa University and MarillacHealth on the pop-up vaccination site. It will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at HomewardBound's North Avenue Shelter and will serve shelter guests and others who are experiencing homelessness.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is providing 150 doses of the Moderna vaccine for the clinic. People receiving services from partner agencies like Grand Valley Catholic Outreach and The House, A Safe Place for Teens will also get the vaccine.
“We are very pleased to have this opportunity to provide vaccinations to this vulnerable population," Dr. Ona Ridgeway, Clinical Lead at HomewardBound's Pathways Family Wellness Center, said. "Many of our clients do not have adequate transportation or access to the other vaccination sites so this opportunity increases equity of care and decreases disparity within the healthcare system.”
RIDE THE ROCKIES ROUTE ANNOUNCED
Ride the Rockies, the bicycle touring event that draws around 2,000 cyclists, returns in 2021 with a southwest Colorado route.
The tour will be from June 13-19 starting and ending in Durango.
Day 1, cyclists will be a 73-mile loop in the Durango area going through Bayfield and Ignacio and returning to Durango.
Day 2 will be a 69-mile trip to Cortez. The third day will go from Cortez to Norwood, a 101-mile ride, the longest of the 2021 tour. Norwood to Ridgway, a 40-mile trek, will be the fourth day, and Day 5 will take riders on a 50-mile loop in the Ridgway area.
The final day will go from Ridgway to Durango over the “Million Dollar Highway,” and by Silverton, an 85-mile ride.