Broadband infrastructure has improved in recent years, local providers told the Grand Junction City Council, but the area faces hurdles in getting people to sign up for the faster service.
Representatives from Lumen Technologies, formerly CenturyLink, Spectrum and Emery Telcom updated the City Council at a work session Monday on the state of broadband internet in the city. Despite the continued build-out of infrastructure and new federal programs to help low income families access internet, Tim Kunkleman with Lumen said adoption of high speed internet has been slow.
“We’re looking at a lot of our markets and looking at the penetration of these fiber gigabit type services and shockingly it’s somewhat low,” Kunkleman said.
The causes for the low rate of adoption of broadband could be due to a number of factors Kunkleman said, including price, lack of awareness of the service and not as much need for those speeds.
During the COVID-19 pandemic the federal government created the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) Program, which provided a $50 discount per month toward broadband service for low income families. Funding for the program is expected to run out this fall. Brock Johansen with Emery Telcom said he believed the cost of broadband when the program expires will be a major obstacle.
“If you go read the Pew research, affordability is the number one issue for lack of broadband adoption by 10 times anything else,” Johansen said. “The problem with this EBB program is that it has limited funds.”
John Lee with Spectrum said one way the city could help local providers was in communicating with residents about the options available for low income families. He said a partnership with the Grand Junction Housing Authority could be a good place to start.
“I think awareness is a big issue and I think that’s something that the city could partner with providers on to maybe do a better job,” Lee said. “Is there a way to make sure your residents are aware of all the different discount programs that are out there, whether it’s something temporary like EBB or the more permanent low income programs?”
While adoption is an issue, so is access. Lee said his company’s projects to add more infrastructure, including fiber optics, did not slow during 2020. Tim Kunkleman with Lumen said fiber optic cable has been their focus when building out infrastructure.
“We continue to build out a fiber infrastructure,” Kunkleman said. “That is predominantly what we build these days. We do not build copper anymore. We build fiber. It’s the future and that’s how we see it.”
A new state requirement for service providers to provide more granular data on where they currently provide broadband internet could help both service providers and the city in identifying where more infrastructure is needed, Kunkleman said.
“That’s the kind of information that’s out there for understanding the critically underserved,” Kunkleman said. “So we can go down these two paths of where do you need infrastructure and where do folks need help buying this service and getting on it.”
Council Member Rick Taggart said he was interested in seeing those detailed maps and how they compare to previous few years. He said understanding how the system has changed would help him when deciding what steps to take going forward.
“Those maps, to me, of your infrastructure and how it has evolved are just so critical,” Taggart said.