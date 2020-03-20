Not all types of businesses in Colorado have been impeded or halted entirely because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
However, many of them are still preparing for the worst.
The spreading pandemic has already forced restaurants into a position of serving only via take-out, delivery and drive-thru and other businesses, like gyms and theaters, have shut down entirely. With concerns that the health crisis will get worse before it gets better, some area retailers are planning ahead in case they, too, must close down.
One business in Grand Junction that’s seen little change in its operations thus far is American Furniture Warehouse on 2570 American Way. The store employs 120 people.
“We’re dealing with it very well here,” said American Furniture Warehouse Manager Jake Jacobson. “Our company has been very proactive in getting us information and keeping us informed. Business has slowed, and we’re dealing with that.”
Should circumstances change, however, Jacobson’s next step would be to wait for further instructions from the corporation.
“Everybody’s concerned about that (shutting down) … Our corporate office would give us direction on what to do on that and how do to it,” Jacobson said. “We know it’s a possibility, but until we hear for sure, we’ll just await instructions on what to do.”
Other local businesses, such as Ed Bozarth Chevrolet Buick, are still operating as usual, but behind the scenes, emergency plans are still being made. Managers spent much of Thursday in meetings on the topic.