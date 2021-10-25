The memories from our childhood can last a lifetime. Such is the case with the late Roy Tinnin Blythe, who died in the spring on March 24.
When Roy was 11 years old, he and his brother Mike purchased a 1958 Cushman Eagle Scooter to help with their paper route in Saybrook, Illinois. Roy rode on the back of the scooter while his older brother drove them around town.
The brothers eventually sold the scooter, but then Roy decided to acquire the ride with plans to restore it.
“He got it back in 1991 and wanted to have it restored,” Pamela Blythe said. “We hauled it from every house we lived in. It looked like a piece of junk.”
Although it was Roy’s intention to restore the scooter, he was always too busy with work or other projects. Pamela said Roy told his son, Kelly Caubarreaux, last November that he was saddened his Cushman was never restored.
Caubarreaux asked his dad to entrust him with the bike from his childhood and found a way to have it restored.
According to Blythe, Clark Gillie, Jonny Espe and Luke Grieger “restored it in no time flat and pushed it out in time for Roy’s 71st birthday” on Feb. 23.
Pamela said seeing the scooter restored gave her husband a great deal of joy as it was one of his dying wishes.
“Getting the scooter restored tied his entire life back to his childhood as an entrepreneur at an early age,” Blythe said. “It’s proof he was a natural businessman.”
After Roy’s death, Blythe found the title to the 1958 Cushman Eagle Scooter. Interestingly, the first two owners of the popular bike were from Grand Junction.
Blythe said she wonders how the Scooter ended up in Illinois back then, but finds it fascinating that the bike ended up back in Grand Junction.
After doing some research, the widow discovered that Cushman scooters were a popular ride in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Perhaps the original owners of the 1958 Cushman Eagle Scooter now in Roy’s son’s possession cruised along North Avenue with a slew of other Cushman scooters.
BUSINESS LEGACY
Blythe said Roy was working in the early 1990s for an architecture firm based in Dallas when he was asked to work on the Mesa County Sheriff Detention Center and Office.
While working on the project, they fell in love with Grand Junction and decided to relocate to start Blythe Group Architects (originally known as Blythe Designs).
Blythe said the firm has specialized in justice and health care architecture, and they were involved in at least 500 projects here. Blythe said her husband won many accolades over the years.
Tearfully, Blythe remembers driving her cancer-ridden husband around town shortly before his death.
“I drove him around town and told him he should be proud of the legacy you’re leaving,” she said.
Blythe Group Architects was sold in December 2018 to Peter Icenogle, John Potter and Burke Martin, Pamela said.
The men had worked for Roy, and Blythe Group Architects celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.