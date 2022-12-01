A local theater group is performing a musical stage adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic story “A Christmas Carol” as a free celebration of the holiday season in the Grand Valley.

Donations to the Community Food Bank will be accepted at performances at First Presbyterian Church at 3940 27½ Road. Performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.