A local theater group is performing a musical stage adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic story “A Christmas Carol” as a free celebration of the holiday season in the Grand Valley.
Donations to the Community Food Bank will be accepted at performances at First Presbyterian Church at 3940 27½ Road. Performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The script and songs were written by Joshua James, the play’s director who is also a local author. He first adapted “A Christmas Carol” in Grand Junction in December 2019.
“We wanted to do something to give back to our community,” James said in the press release. “In ‘A Christmas Carol’, Scrooge a stingy and cold-hearted man who despises Christmas discovers the true celebration of the season has everything to do with generosity, family, and taking care of your fellow man. This show will no doubt get people into the holiday spirit and hopefully quell some bah humbugers out there.”
All costs associated with the production are being absorbed by James’ family and the cast. In return, they’re asking each audience member to make a monetary donation to the Community Food Bank.
“We had not planned to wait so long to perform this show again, but with the pandemic, our plans were put on hold. This cast is excited to get back on stage and dance and sing their hearts out. It’s a labor of love for all of us,” James said.