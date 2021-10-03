Canyon View Vineyard Church partnered with the nonprofit organization Convoy of Hope before, but the results have never been so grand.
Church co-senior pastor Kirk Yamaguchi has been on the faith-based charity’s global board of directors for four years, helping foster a humanitarian relationship between the church and the organization that has benefited the Grand Valley.
Last April, as the COVID-19 pandemic was in its early days in the United States, a Convoy of Hope truck delivered 20 pallets of food that were redistributed by Canyon View and nine other valley churches.
On Saturday, all of those churches once again partnered with Convoy of Hope as well as local businesses, government agencies and local nonprofits to host a free event on the practice fields at Central High School.
The event, aimed at providing services for people facing economic hardships, was well-attended throughout the day.
“Right over here, we have the family portrait tent. This is a huge hit because some of these families have never had a professional-quality family portrait,” Yamaguchi said. “We have free haircuts, medical services, the National Breast Cancer (Foundation) is here teaching women how to do self-examinations, Bomba Socks has donated socks to give away, free food, free lunch, a kids’ play area.
“We want the people in our community to come out here and just feel like they’re cared for and that the community is here for them.”
Other services provided included medical screenings from SCL Health Medical Group, information about the state’s Migrant Education Program, massages from The Giving Touch Massage School, organic as well as hot food options, and a kids’ zone featuring games, artistic activities, bouncy houses and an inflatable slide.
The Bike Shop had a tent at the event where a small handful of employees spent the day fixing bicycles.
Canyon View bought more than 400 thorn-resistant, bike tubes for the shop to use, as well as sealant for those tubes.
“We’re just out here with our time, so this is how we’re giving back,” said Steven Evans, a technician with the bike store. “The whole event is just an awesome event of the community gathering around the Convoy of Hope because that’s just one giant organization. … We’re all helping them out. We’re here doing tubes, doing breaks, doing anything that’s loose on the bike that makes it unsafe, getting everything fixed.”
The Veterans Affairs Western Colorado Health Care System was also stationed at the event, providing information for any veterans in attendance.
“Convoy of Hope is an amazing event that reaches our community members who might be in need, so what better way to partner with them than to be here with our veterans services, making sure that veterans have access to services, care and benefits that they have earned from their service,” said VA Western Colorado Outreach Coordinator Vickie Becoat. “Some veterans believe that they are not eligible for health care or eligible for benefits, for whatever reason. Maybe at one time of their life, they might not have been. Maybe they were gainfully employed and now they’re retired, so within their income parameters, they would qualify now, where they didn’t before.”
“There’s always an opportunity to reach a veteran who might have benefits available, or maybe they don’t have great health care and now they’re eligible because of their income changes due to retirement or what have you, so we just want to make sure that we give everyone an opportunity to re-examine whether there are services they might need.”
Coordinating the event was a significant undertaking that included finding stakeholders who wanted to serve the valley, recruiting churches and organizations to the event, and finding the manpower to actually set up such an event.
“There was a lot of coordination with the other churches and other agencies, seeing what the needs were and then filling those,” said event coordinator and CVVC member Landon Miracle. “A lot of set-up. A lot of work behind the scenes. A lot of trial and error in seeing who could make it.”
Once the organizations and businesses were in place and churches had pledged their support, all that was needed was for the community to show up, and that they did.
“This is amazing,” said Yamaguchi. “Truthfully, we didn’t know if anyone would even come. But it’s been a great reception and the people that are coming, I think, are really being blessed.”