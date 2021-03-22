The American Rescue Plan, which was recently signed into law by President Joe Biden, is set to inject millions of dollars into local municipalities over the next few years.
The city of Grand Junction will receive about $11.7 million, Fruita is set to get about $2.9 million and Palisade will see a little less than $600,000, according to documents from the House of Representatives.
However, exactly how that money can be spent is still not clear.
Local cities are waiting to receive guidance from the Treasury Department.
Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton said city officials are in a similar situation as when the CARES Act was passed in 2020.
“It reminds us, much like 10 months ago, early on there was a lot of work that goes into evaluating it and reviewing it,” Caton said. “We’re just at the early stages.”
While some of the early uncertainty is similar, what the Rescue Plan money can be spent on and how it is distributed will be different.
Under the Rescue Plan, the funding will flow directly to cities and can be used for a broader range of projects.
“It’s very different from 2020 where it was really expense- related,” Caton said. “We were in triage. We were in an immediate situation where we had costs from the pandemic. It was really to cover those costs. What this is is a recovery plan and really allows us to look forward.”
Fruita City Manager Mike Bennett said he would be taking time over the next few weeks to learn more about the legislation and wait for guidance from the Treasury Department. He said he has been attending seminars to gather more information.
“We’re reading about it and making sure we understand every possibility it can be used on,” Bennett said. “There’s some general categories that they’ve put out right now, and then ultimately it will come down to the treasury language, kind of like last time.”
Palisade Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said she has not been given much information on the funding, though she said she had thought the town would receive more than the $600,000.
The payments will be made in two installments, said Greg LeBlanc, senior assistant to the city manager. He said the first will come within 60 days of the signing of the bill and the second no earlier than 12 months later.
Caton said it was his understanding that the funds could be used as far out as 2024.
In addition to the direct funding, Caton said Grand Junction is looking into how it can leverage that money to receive additional funding through state and federal programs.
“The other thing we will be evaluating is, this is the direct dollars to the city, but in the $1.9 trillion, there’s lots of other opportunities,” Caton said. “So we’re still looking at those opportunities to see if we can leverage our direct distribution for additional projects and initiatives.”
Once guidance from the federal government is released, Caton said they will work to bring recommendations to the City Council for it to decide how to best use the funding.