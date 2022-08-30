Pending appeals, the Delta-Montrose and Yampa Valley electric associations have received preliminary approval for the grant money they need to continue to build out broadband service in their areas.
Both grants, $3.1 million for Delta-Montrose’s Elevate internet service provider, and $2.5 million for Yampa Valley’s Luminate Fiber, were included in part of the Colorado Broadband Deployment Board’s winter grant cycle.
They are pending any appeal or right-of-first-refusal processes, which allow any existing internet providers in their areas to show that either their applications are not worthy of funding or that they can provide the same service at or better than the level proposed.
By law, existing providers are given a chance to prove that a proposed project isn’t necessary, they should get any grants available or if they show that downstream and upstream speeds equal or are faster than what’s proposed.
That law was changed in 2018 in a bill introduced by two Montrose Republican lawmakers, Rep. Marc Catlin and Sen. Don Coram. Prior to that, it was easier for an existing provider not only to nix a grant award, but take it away.
That happened for Delta-Montrose, which had submitted a grant request last year to expand its Elevate service to the East Mesa area of Montrose County. It lost that grant in 2021 to an appeal, but resubmitted it this year, eventually winning approval from the state broadband development Board, at least until it goes through the appeals process again.
“At the time, the board determined DMEA had not provided enough evidence that the area was underserved,” the association said in its renewed application request.
“That determination was based upon misleading claims of several wireless providers in the area. Wireless providers consistently overstate their internet service speeds, and provide inflated data. They report advertised speeds and not the actual speeds they provide to their subscribers.”
DMEA is one of the first rural electric cooperatives to get into the internet business, doing so because private telecommunications companies weren’t.
Since its inception in 2012, the service has laid about 650 miles of fiber optics to serve more than 17,000 homes and businesses in the two counties.
The Yampa Valley Electric Association quickly followed suit, serving such areas as Craig, Hayden and Steamboat Springs. With a new grant, the provider hopes to expand.