Pending appeals, the Delta-Montrose and Yampa Valley electric associations have received preliminary approval for the grant money they need to continue to build out broadband service in their areas.

Both grants, $3.1 million for Delta-Montrose’s Elevate internet service provider, and $2.5 million for Yampa Valley’s Luminate Fiber, were included in part of the Colorado Broadband Deployment Board’s winter grant cycle.