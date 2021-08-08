Deciding to become a foster parent isn’t an easy thing to do. Sometimes it works out; sometimes it doesn’t.
But would-be foster parents in the Grand Valley have a helpful resource in Sarah and Greg St. Martin of Fruita.
Not only is Sarah St. Martin the foster care supervisor in the Mesa County Department of Human Services, but she and her husband have been foster parents themselves.
That experience, Sarah St. Martin says, has proven invaluable in helping others cope with being foster parents or in deciding whether to become one.
“It helps foster parents to hear from me that I’ve been there, and I can relate to some of the things that they are experiencing,” said Sarah St. Martin, whose husband is the county’s code compliance officer. “There’s not that judgment if they say, ‘This is not a good fit for our home.’ I can listen to where they are coming from and say, ‘It’s not always going to be a good fit.’ ”
That’s important, she says, because even choosing to foster a child is a difficult decision, in part, because one never knows what to expect.
She said parents decide to do it for various reasons, all so very altruistic.
Some do it because they are empty-nesters and want to have children in their homes again. Others can’t have children of their own and want to have that parenting experience.
Still others volunteer because they see a need to help children who are in situations not of their making, and they want to help them and their community. “Some people do it because they feel like it’s a calling,” Sarah St. Martin said. “Some people do it because they just see the need.”
Part of her job is to assess potential foster parents to, first, see if they would make good foster parents. Not everyone does, she said.
When that’s done, and a couple is admitted into the program, the job of matching them with a child who needs care is carefully considered.
Sometimes that child is, well, a bit rambunctious, and doesn’t do well. Other times, the match is perfectly fine, and there are few if any problems.
All, however, are considered temporary, which is where some parents might struggle.
The point of foster parenting is to give a child a structured place to live while their own parents are working out issues, whether it be drug-related, an illness or something involving the courts.
Sometimes, it can break a foster parent’s heart when they have to return a child.
“Adopting is not our first goal,” Sarah St. Martin said. “Our first goal, most of the time, is to return these kiddos to their parents, or to find their own family members who can step in and fill that void while their parents can’t have them.”
The St. Martins, who have three children of their own, haven’t been foster parents in some time, but they were when the two lived on the Eastern Plains before coming to Grand Junction a decade ago.
One of the biggest lessons the couple learned early was one of their fosters, Ethan, who they later adopted, wasn’t all that welcomed at first by their eldest child, who was a toddler at the time. (The two now are best friends and are sharing a home together after Ethan graduated from Fruita Monument High School earlier this year.)
That experience has proven helpful for Sarah St. Martin who is helping other foster parents who already have children. It’s important that an entire family embraces foster care, she said.
Ironically, Greg St. Martin’s sister was in foster care for a time, and eventually was adopted by a good family.
Sarah St. Martin knows that for certain because that family was her own parents, which, technically, makes her husband also her brother, at least as a foster-in-law.
“We were already married when she was adopted,” she said. “But legally, she is my sister and his sister, too, so it’s fun to tell people that and then not give the back story.”