At the end of July, Police Chief Doug Shoemaker expressed concern over what he was seeing on Grand Junction streets.
“This year, crime is up significantly,” he said. “That includes robberies, assaults and a fair number of property crimes.”
For the Grand Junction Police Department, the number of robbery, burglary, theft from auto (including parts and accessories) cases have all increased compared to the same time period last year. The largest change was in robberies, with a 70% jump.
“Year to date, we’re up on violent crime,” Shoemaker added. “Anecdotally, COVID has made everybody much more on edge.”
Aggravated assaults increased 44% for the Police Department this year, with assaults also up.
The story differs somewhat for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, which has been monitoring trends during the pandemic, beginning on March 13, days after Gov. Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency in Colorado because of COVID-19. Their numbers similarly showed upticks in auto theft, burglary and theft from auto. Criminal mischief cases also increased. Overall, however, the agency’s caseload decreased.
From March 13 through Aug. 31, the Sheriff’s Office averaged 3,400 cases per year from 2017 to 2019. In 2020, that figure was 2,810 cases.
“We’ve seen an uptick in felony menacings during COVID, when a person threatens another person with a weapon. I think that is a symptom. We’ve taken away for a time during COVID churches, gyms, bars. We took away a lot of people’s coping mechanisms,” Sheriff Matthew Lewis told The Daily Sentinel.
Colorado’s stay-at-home order went into effect on March 25. The resulting changes were reflected in law enforcement trends.
“We’re putting fewer people into jail. Has that led to an increase in crime? We don’t know,” Lewis said. “We would have to go back and figure out everyone who got a summons for an offense prior to COVID who could have led to jail. Would the judge have (given them a personal recognizance bond) or would the judge have held them in custody? It’s impossible to know.”
Zooming out, a study from the University of Pennsylvania looked at data from 25 cities across the U.S. on how crime has changed since March. The study shows a widespread drop in criminal incidents and arrests, no decline in homicide and shootings and, not unlike local figures, an increase in non-residential burglary and car thefts.
CRIMES OF OPPORTUNITY
“During COVID, we have seen an uptick in property crimes in the community,” Lewis said. “Traditionally, during the summer months when school gets out, we see an uptick in property crimes, theft-from-auto-type crimes and crimes of opportunity.”
There were 143 burglaries from March 13 through Aug. 31, compared to an average of fewer than 120 the previous three years. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan Terlecky said that a high number of cases have been at storage sheds and abandoned buildings in town as most residents were at home during March and April.
“I think auto thefts are an example of that as well,” she said.
There have been 83 auto thefts reported, compared to 52 during that same stretch in 2019 and an average of fewer than 50 over the previous three years.
“There’s clearly been an increase, but what we are seeing is a lot of cars being stolen and dumped,” Terlecky said. “We are recovering more vehicles, and it is giving us a different perspective. These aren’t high- dollar BMWs being stolen and are more crimes of opportunity.”
Violent crimes didn’t drop much during the closure for the Sheriff’s Office, though weapons charges were up more than 50%.
THE DA’s RESPONSE
Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein felt public perception played a role on recent criminal behavior in the community.
“Word gets out that we aren’t arresting anybody unless there is a violent crime,” he said. “If you just summons everybody in and you don’t arrest people, they don’t perceive there to be any consequences.”
Rubinstein referenced a New York study on predictors of in-court mandated treatment, looking at which individuals were most likely to engage treatment.
“They were trying to figure out if facing more serious consequences made you more likely to engage in treatment,” he said. “If you were facing a mandatory prison sentence, 84% engaged in treatment. If they don’t think there is going to be any consequence, they are less likely to respond.”
After reducing the number of people taken to jail during COVID-19, Rubinstein said local law enforcement officials are expressing a desire to get back to pre-pandemic arrest standards.
”I think there is a real appetite among area law enforcement to get our arrest standards back to where they were,” he said.
That’s where he thinks some new diversion programs he’s added will come into play.
“We need to return to arresting the right people, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we hold all of them. If we can utilize these programs to not keep in them in the detention facility... we want to incentivize them to be safely managed in the community and then instead of prison we make a community corrections offer,” Rubinstein said.
In one program, which began July 1, defendants are given the option to go through drug treatment in lieu of a bond revocation.
“We basically tell a defender, look you’ve tested positive for X, Y or Z ... your choices are to go back in front of a judge or add a treatment program to get out,” he said.
A second pilot program his office established works as a form of community corrections. Instead of sending defenders to jail, the program allows them to bond into a community corrections bed, where offenders can still be supervised but without the full commitment of a jail cell.
“They become productive members of the community again, go to work in the day, and in evenings go back and stay there,” he said. “We think that there are probably 75 people in the jail right now eligible for a program.”
His office is presently limited to the nine community corrections beds.
“We don’t want to have to staff a new facility. We want to use existing staff, see how the program goes, see what kind of modifications we have to make,” Rubinstein said. “If it works, we’ll go to the commissioners and say we don’t want to build a new jail pod. Instead, we may say we want you to retrofit this building to be more like a hotel.”
Both programs are in their infancy for the DA’s Office as Rubinstein hopes to see programs supplant the need for a jail expansion.