After years of complaining to the federal government about his office having to prosecute certain drug interdiction cases in state courts, Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein has gotten his way.
He applied for, and received, a grant to pay for a “special U.S. attorney” to work in his office.
That person, applications for which are now coming in, would be allowed to file charges either in state court or federal court, depending on the circumstances of each case.
“I have been complaining to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for years that those highway interdiction cases should go federal,” Rubinstein said. “I get it if there’s a Colorado connection where the drugs are coming to or coming from Colorado, but if this is drugs going from L.A. to Chicago, I don’t think it’s fair that our taxpayers are funding all of the bill for prosecution in state court and then prison in state prison.”
That new person is to be paid $119,287 a year through a grant from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program, which also helps funds state and local drug task forces such as the Western Colorado Drug Task Force, which operates here.
The state also funds the Colorado State Patrol for its own highway interdiction unit, one of which operates out of its Fruita office.
That unit has gotten into some hot water recently over one of its sergeants, Aaron Laing, who oversaw the unit’s smuggling, trafficking and interdiction unit. Laing had allegedly been altering official reports, according to CSP’s chief, Col. Matthew Packard, who wouldn’t say if Laing was fired or resigned as a result.
Another patrol officer who worked in the Fruita unit, Christian Bollen, was the subject of two Colorado Supreme Court decisions this year over probable cause issues, which resulted in several high-profile drug cases being dismissed. The court ruled that Bollen’s probable cause claims were not supported by law.
The new state-federal prosecutor in Rubinstein’s office won’t solve that probable cause issue because federal courts still would take into account the state court’s decision, Rubinstein said.
Still, the new position goes hand-in-hand with state and federal efforts to focus on drug interdiction cases.
It also relates to another longtime gripe of Rubinstein and other state prosecutors. When lawmakers pass laws cracking down on crime, they often appropriate money for police, judges and public defenders, but not prosecutors.
“Everybody seemed to think it was important to give money to the investigators to investigate the cases, but nobody was giving money to us to prosecute the cases,” Rubinstein said. “As I have been complaining about that, HSI (Homeland Security Investigations) and State Patrol assisted me in reaching out to HIDTA (the DEA program), and they quickly and graciously agreed to fund a prosecutor to handle them.”