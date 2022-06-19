Mario Bravo- Fuentes is a dreamer.
He’s always dreamed big. And it’s always been about the American dream.
Even for this recent Colorado Mesa University graduate who was born in Guanajuato, Mexico, the American dream has always fueled his motivation.
Less than a year after he was born, Mario’s parents headed to America and Grand Junction.
Mario missed out on being a legal U.S. citizen by about eight months.
At the beginning of his sophomore year at Grand Junction High School, Mario applied for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).
DACA was a federal program that protects eligible immigrants who came to the United States when they were children from deportation.
Currently, DACA is in limbo. In July 2021, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas held that the DACA policy “is illegal.”
DACA’s fate is now in the hands of the Supreme Court.
FINDING HIS DREAM JOB
Because of DACA, Mario said it gave him confidence and it eliminated stress from his life as a teenager.
There was never a fear of being deported.
“So many people will grow up without the confidence that DACA would give them, like it did for me,” he said. “Sometimes a legal status can really be a strain, especially on the mental state.”
And what is that dream job that Mario is headed to in California?
What is one of the first things that comes to mind when talking about computers?
Mario Bravo-Fuentes will soon push open the doors on his career when he walks onto the mega Cupertino, California, campus of a company called Apple Inc.
“I’m pretty excited,” he said. “I’ll be a software engineer on their FaceTime team, making that product better.”
He applied to Apple in October and got the job offer two months ago.
Through his degree in computer science, internships and extracurricular activities, Mario put together an impressive résumé.
One source of pride from his time at CMU was starting the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.
“It was about advancing Hispanic careers in the STEM field,” he said.
This week is the 10-year anniversary of the DACA program created by the Obama administration.
Besides those first eight months, Mario has lived all of his life in Grand Junction. He attended Dual Immersion Academy, Bookcliff Elementary School, then Grand Junction High School.
As the Grand Junction High goalkeeper, he helped the Tigers advance to the final eight of the Class 5A soccer playoffs his senior year in 2018.
Remembering that team and those teammates, his face and voice come alive as he shares those memories.
“That was one of the most memorable times I had at Junction, going that far in the playoffs,” he said.
A BETTER LIFE
On the eve of heading west to start his dream job, Mario opened up about his DACA experience.
He’s also worried that DACA will go away.
“It’s tough because you hear stories, not only my story, but others who have used DACA and have been able to accomplish a lot in their life.
“People come to the U.S. and apply for things like DACA to make their lives better,” he said, adding that he’s heard the criticisms that people will take advantage of the system.
“People come here to work hard and build their lives in ways that they would not be able to in their home counties.”
DACA recipients have always been referred to as “Dreamers,” and Mario said that’s why people come to America.
“People come to the United States to find a better life. The important thing here is for people to understand that cultures come here to make themselves better, not to take advantage of the system,” he said.
Mario has always worked all the way through high school and college, starting his work life as a cashier at Golden Corral.
Mario has a friend from Grand Junction that just missed out on DACA.
“Unfortunately, he came (to the U.S.) a year too late for DACA.”
“Now he’s trying to figure out what to do.”
Without a Social Security number, his friend can’t apply for things like medical school and it’s difficult to find a career in his field.
Mario has three younger siblings who were born in the U.S., so they don’t have to worry about their legal status.
DISCOVERING MUSIC
Mario freely passes around the credit for helping him along the way.
One agency that he singles out is the Riverside Education Center for helping enrich his young life.
“(Riverside) helped me with tutoring ,but the biggest thing was the enrichment they provided me,” he said.
The center helped Mario find a passion he never knew existed — music and playing the drums.
“Being a fifth-grader, I didn’t know I liked the drums or even music. But from there on, I participated in jazz band and also did honors band at the state level. They really help minority students that might not have the same opportunities that other people have.”
As he reflects on his life from the day he filled out that DACA application to now, Mario is hopeful that the program will be available for others in the future.
Other dreamers like him.
“Undocumented people who are not eligible for DACA never had the opportunities that I had,” he said.
Now, this journey is taking a native of Guanajuato, Mexico, who lived all his life but the first eight months in Grand Junction, to California and a dream job at a little company called Apple.