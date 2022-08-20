Local dad raising funds for high school theater by running 240 miles

Mark Leistico plans to take on the Moab 240 Endurance Run in October. As he trains, he is fundraising for the theater programs at Central, Grand Junction, Fruita and Palisade high schools. While 240 miles is a new high in mileage for Leistico, his theater fundraising while running is not. This photo was taken while Leistico was training for the Zion 100 ultra-marathon in 2021 and raising funds for The Theatre Project.

 Christopher Tomlinson

Running 100 miles over the course of 33-plus somewhat painful hours last year just wasn’t enough.

Mark Leistico is back on the run with a 240-mile race in mind.