Local dad raising funds for high school theater by running 240 miles

Running 100 miles over the course of 33-plus somewhat painful hours last year just wasn’t enough.
Mark Leistico is back on the run with a 240-mile race in mind.
It’s the Moab 240 Endurance Run set for Oct. 7–11 around Moab, Utah.
He knows it’s nuts to run that far. In fact, if he simply ran a out-and-back from Grand Junction to Moab, it would be fewer miles than this race. But he can’t help himself sometimes.
“This has kind of been on my radar for three to four years,” said the local chiropractor and father of two.
Even in 2020-21, while he was training for the Zion 100 and raising funds for The Theatre Project, he was thinking about the 240-miler.
“I was on the waitlist for this race last year, and like life usually does, it fell apart and training fell apart,” he said.
However, he wasn’t done with running and fundraising for theater, so he entered the lottery for the 2022 Moab 240, and he got in.
With his daughter, Camryn, now in high school, “I thought it would be kind of cool to do something with the high schools,” he said.
Camryn’s enthusiasm for theater could outrun her dad’s interesting distance running any day. The 15-year-old has performed in nearly every production that has been put on by The Theatre Project, a nonprofit community theater company. She has even dragged her 9-year-old brother, Grant, along.
When Camryn started classes at Central High School, she got involved in theater as soon as she could. She likely will be part of its October production of “Puffs,” a Harry Potter spoof play.
In support of Camryn’s love for theater, Leistico decided run and raise funds not just for Central High School, but for Grand Junction, Fruita and Palisade high school’s theater programs as well.
“It felt it was a little unfair if I was going to pick one school,” he said. And since 240 miles is a long way, he wanted to “pull for everyone.”
His goal is to “raise as much as humanly possible” since that amount must go four ways. “If I’m able to bring in $5,000 per school ... that gives them a nice little bump,” Leistico said.
Something that might not be well-known about Mesa County Valley School District 51’s high school theater programs is that funding comes almost completely through performance ticket sales and fundraisers, according to Amanda Meltzer, Central’s theater director.
Students pay a small fee, “so that helps,” she said, but otherwise funding sometimes comes down to high schoolers going door-to-door asking for donations with the spiel, “I’ll crack an egg on my head for a donation to the theater program.”
“We rely on the community,” Meltzer said.
When it comes to costs, putting on a musical can run $10,000–$15,000 for royalties or rights, and a play can cost $5,000–$10,000, she said.
High schools are charged at the same rate as professional theaters, she said.
Then there’s the expense of costumes, the set and more. “It adds up for sure,” she said. “Every show pays for the next show, basically.”
The support and involvement of Leistico and other parents means a lot, she said.
Meltzer knew about the $40,000 in donations Leistico was able to raise for The Theatre Project in 2021. When Camryn walked through Metzler’s classroom door, she thought, “maybe he’ll run for me!”
“The first time I met him I think I said something like that and here we are,” Meltzer said.
However, the fundraising has been tougher this time around, Leistico said.
“When I say ‘running 240 miles for high school theater,’ everybody stops at ‘240 miles,’ ” he said. “Did you not hear that last part?”
The training also has been harder, he admitted. “Heck, I’ve never trained for a race this size,” he said, pointing out that it’s not like he can just get online and print out a training plan.
“It’s such a different beast” than a marathon or even a 100-mile race, he said.
It basically comes down to “time on your feet being as uncomfortable as possible” and “you just keep going,” he said. “Even when everything in your life is telling you to stop, that is when you have to keep going because otherwise you don’t get it done.”
With his daughter as inspiration and the support of the community, Leistico plans to do just that.
Donations to Leistico’s fundraiser for high school theater programs can be made through the District 51 Foundation (d51foundation.org) or directly to Leistico.
Search for “A Theatre Dad On The Run” on Facebook to follow Leistico’s fundraiser and training for the Moab 240.