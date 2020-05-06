The Grand Junction defense contractor Capco LLC won a new $33 million contract late last month to supply the U.S. Army with the same grenade launchers for which the company had to pay a $1 million settlement because of a faulty firing pin.
The fixed-price contract calls on the company to provide 1,000 40mm M320 grenade launchers and 15,000 40mm M320A1 launchers by April 26, 2025, according to the New Jersey-based U.S. Army Contracting Command.
Capco was the sole bidder for that five-year contract, the command said.
The launchers are designed to be fired independently or while attached to an M16 or M4 carbine rifle. The new single-shot launchers are meant to replace the old M203 model launchers that the Army has used since the 1970s. The new models include a day/night sight, a side-loading breech, a laser range finder and a double-action firing mechanism, according to the Department of the Army.
In December, Capco entered into a settlement agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado over allegations that the company had defrauded the Army when manufacturing part of the launchers it has been supplying under a similar contract it won in 2015.
According to that settlement, to which Capco admitted no wrongdoing, the company manufactured and shipped M320 grenade launchers between July 2016 and March 2018 that used the wrong steel in making the firing pins.
The matter came to federal prosecutors’ attention in November 2017 when former Capco quality engineer James Cole filed a complaint against the company in U.S. District Court. In that complaint, Cole said the company submitted false claims to the Army for weapons that it knew did not meet specifications, and then knowingly withheld that information from the Army.
Part of the $1,025,429 settlement called on the company to provide 492 replacement firing pins. The agreement also called for Cole to be paid about $486,000 for filing the whistleblower complaint, which is allowed under the federal False Claims Act.
According to the settlement agreement, Capco does not admit to any wrongdoing or liability, and the government does not concede that its claims were unfounded.
The complaint and subsequent settlement didn’t negatively impact the company’s substantial economic impact to the Grand Valley because it didn’t bar it from applying for or getting this new contract nor others since federal agents searched the company in November 2017 as a result of Cole’s lawsuit.
Less than six months after that lawsuit was filed, the company was awarded three contracts worth about $113 million for various products to the Army and U.S. Navy. Those 2018 contracts were the last time the company was awarded military contracts, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
Those 2018 contracts allowed Capco, which employs about 370 people, to acquire an additional 35,000-square-foot building on South 12th Street, and hire 20 more workers. That expansion was possible because of a 2017 $34 million contract to build bomb fins for foreign military sales, including to Canada, Iraq and Taiwan.
Capco officials could not be reached Tuesday, but last fall — when the company qualified for a tax incentive from Mesa County on a portion of its business personal property taxes because of its expansion and job creation — Capco President and Chief Operating Officer Peter Dawes said the company had increased its workforce by about 25% over the past year.
The company also is in the process of completing a $33 million, five-year contract awarded in July 2015 for the same type of grenade launchers as in the latest contract. Capco also has ongoing contracts to supply BBU-35 A/B Impulse Cartridges, which are used for chaffs and flares on military aircraft, to NATO and other foreign military buyers, according to the defense department.
Chaffs are used by military aircraft to confuse radar, and flares are used to distract heat-seeking missiles.