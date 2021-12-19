Legislative hopeful Cindy Ficklin has a primary challenger in a bid to replace Rep. Janice Rich in representing House District 55.
Local radiologist Patricia Weber entered the race earlier this month as a Republican, creating a primary race against Ficklin next summer. The two hope to replace Rich, also a Republican, who is running for the Colorado Senate to succeed Sen. Ray Scott, a Grand Junction Republican who is term-limited and barred from running again.
“I am running because I want to help western Colorado have a voice in Denver, especially regarding health care, education and transportation,” Weber told The Daily Sentinel.
“As a physician, I am concerned about access to health care for my community and for protecting the privacy of patient data,” she added. “As a parent, I want to improve educational opportunities for our children and parental involvement in our kids’ education.”
The 25-year resident of Grand Junction — Weber was born in Missouri and went to medical school in Kansas City — worked as a staff radiologist at Community Hospital. She’s also been a volunteer for Hope-West and the Mesa County Health Department, and has served on the county’s Medical Society Board.
She also has served on the central committee for the Mesa County Republican Party.
Ficklin, who entered the race in October, is a local real estate agent and former teacher.
Weber’s entry in the race for the district, which encompasses most of the city, means that both House districts in the county will have GOP primaries.
In House District 54, Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, will face off against Grand Junction resident Nina Anderson, who initially planned to run in HD55, but had to switch gears when she was redistricted out of that district when new maps were created by the Colorado Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission.
To date, no Democrat or third-party candidate has announced plans to run for either seat, both of which heavily favor Republican candidates.