Mesa County resident Gerald Nelson does what he can to help reduce his personal carbon footprint, like driving an electric vehicle and using solar panels to power his home.
He also is helping take on climate change at the global scale, as one of about 270 people from 67 countries who wrote the 3,600-page Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report issued Monday, with the assistance of hundreds of contributing authors.
Nelson, 70, is an agricultural economist who is retired from teaching for the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. After leaving that job he worked for five years at the International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington, D.C., where he was involved in subjects including climate change, agriculture and food security. He and his wife moved to Mesa County in 2012, where he’s been active in efforts including working with Citizens for Clean Air.
Governments nominated people to help write the research report by the IPCC, which is the United Nations body that periodically assesses the science related to climate change. Nelson began working on the report about two and a half years ago. It was a volunteer position, although the government covered travel and other expenses for three overseas meetings he participated in before the pandemic resulted in an increase in the researchers’ use of Zoom meetings instead.
The report concludes that human-caused climate change is causing dangerous and widespread disruptions in nature and affecting billions of people now. It finds that the world faces certain, multiple climate hazards over the next two decades with global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, compared to preindustrial levels. It also warns of additional severe, and in some cases irreversible, impacts should there be even temporary further warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius, and it says there is a narrowing window to act to limit climate change.
FIGURING OUT THE PROBLEM
Nelson said people are talking about a 10-year window for action, and a message of the report is that a lot of change is required and it’s not clear that change is coming. He said agriculture, deforestation and transportation are key areas where action needs to be taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but a lot of our economy is built on fossil fuels, and it will be tough to make the changes that are needed. But absent that action, we, or more likely our kids, are going to pay the price, Nelson said.
He said that in some ways, the situation is depressing.
“But it is also the case you can’t solve a problem if you don’t know what it is, and so the first thing is to figure out what the problem is,” he said.
That’s where the IPCC plays a pivotal role. The report released Monday is one of three that will make up the sixth assessment report by the entity. A first installment in the sixth report focused on the physical science, and a third installment will focus on mitigation measures.
The installment released this week, referred to as the Working Group II report, focuses on the current science on impacts, vulnerabilities and adaptation related to climate change.
It’s an 18-chapter report, and Nelson was one of 10 lead authors on the chapter focused on food, fiber and other ecosystem products. Nelson said it looked at issues such as food security.
He said the IPCC releases climate assessment reports about every six years. The updates entail considering peer-reviewed scientific literature to see what new information has become available since the last report. While Nelson said he’s familiar with the literature on climate change when it comes to the narrow area he focuses on, the review process was eye-opening for him.
“What I discovered was that scientific literature has ballooned since the last (assessment),” he said.
BETTER SCIENCE, STRONGER EVIDENCE
He said the evidence about the impacts of climate change is getting stronger with every updated assessment because the science gets better. Physical science modeling is becoming more complex, and is allowing researchers to get better at predicting with more confidence the range of warming that can be expected based on certain amounts of greenhouse gas emissions over time.
A laborious part of researching and writing the report entailed stating, almost paragraph by paragraph, how strong the confidence in or evidence for a statement is, based on what level of literature supports it.
Once the 3,600-page report was completed, countries were given the opportunity to review it and suggest revisions. It was approved by 195 member countries of the IPCC following a two-week virtual review session.
“I was an academic for many years and I’ve never seen anything quite like it before and it’s kind of amazing,” Nelson said of the process that went into creating the report.
He said authors aren’t allowed to make policy recommendations in the report.
Rather, it focuses on indicating what the likely outcomes are based on various actions that might be taken, to give policymakers choices that they can consider along with other things in their decision-making process.
AGRICULTURE ADAPTATION
He said that on the agriculture front, something not new to the report but reiterated in it is that some parts of the world do better agriculturally in a warming world.
Areas closer to the North Pole and South Pole that couldn’t grow things increasingly are able to be productive. Nelson said corn provides a classic example of this.
“Basically Canada didn’t grow any corn 15 or 20 years ago or so and now Canada is a major corn producer because it has warmed up,” he said.
But he said that in the case of Russia, while temperature conditions for agriculture will improve in its northern region, that region has permafrost that will melt, and soil conditions won’t be suitable for agriculture there for a long time.
Also, Nelson said the far south of the planet will benefit less agriculturally from warming than the far north because there’s a lot less land base in the southern part of the Southern Hemisphere when compared to the northern part of the Northern Hemisphere.
He said growers of things such as coffee have been moving up mountains to cooler terrain in response to warming, but eventually they’ll reach mountaintops and have no place to go.
LOCAL CONSIDERATIONS
Nelson said air temperatures are expected to warm more over land than over oceans because water absorbs some of the heat. He is interested in what may be in store for Grand Junction in coming decades based on the current modeling of expected climate changes in the area.
Fruit trees that bloom earlier potentially could be more vulnerable to crippling spring frosts, and agricultural workers will be less productive in hotter temperatures.
Nelson also thinks it is important that in building schools and other public buildings locally, more consideration be given to things such as solar power and battery storage to help assure the ability to cool them as power outages potentially become more frequent due to increased damage to power lines from wildfires.
Air-conditioned buildings can be important for sheltering susceptible populations from the increased smoke that Nelson believes can be expected from fires on the West Coast.
Nelson acknowledged that there continue to be climate change naysayers, and said climate change is “a complicated story to tell.”
“Part of the problem I have to say is that it’s all gotten wrapped up in politics as well,” he said.