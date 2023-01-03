The Grand Junction Regional Center, formerly the Teller Indian School, once was home to an Indigenous boarding school named for former Colorado Sen. Henry Teller. The center is being looked at as a potential site for affordable/attainable housing.
The Grand Junction Regional Center, formerly the Teller Indian School, once was home to an Indigenous boarding school named for former Colorado Sen. Henry Teller. The center is being looked at as a potential site for affordable/attainable housing.
The city of Grand Junction, Mesa County Commissioners and Colorado Mesa University are requesting a $25,000 grant from the Department of Local Affairs to explore possibilities for the future of the regional center, which could include housing.
"Regular communication with the Colorado Department of Human Services and the Grand Junction Housing Authority has resulted in our coalition receiving multiple environmental studies of the Grand Junction Regional Center property," Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton wrote in a report to City Council. "These studies quantify the level of environmental remediation needed to re-develop the site."
Caton continued, "The first phase of this project is to utilize existing resources and reports to develop a current cost estimate (taking into consideration dramatic construction inflation) for the remediation and demolition required to prepare the property for redevelopment."
The second phase, Caton wrote, would be to retain a design firm and go forward with the design process. Caton's report notes the design process would honor the center's history and its impact on indigenous cultures.
The Regional Center, which is owned by the state of Colorado Department of Human Services, is located on the former site of the Teller Institute, a.k.a. the Teller Indian School.
Currently, the center serves adults with intellectual disabilities, but the State of Colorado has mandated the remaining residents be moved and the property sold. Caton's report mentions the current residents are scheduled to be moved by August of 2023.
Grand Junction City Council voted last week to approve the city applying for the DOLA grant. Each of the three entities involved has agreed to put up $8,334 as a match for the grant.