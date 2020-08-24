Jarad Usher’s travels have taken him around the world.
They brought him to Grand Junction as a child, hanging out at Moon Farm. It brought him back in recent years as a place to make a home.
In between, his travels took him to China, where the air quality is notoriously bad.
In fact, IQAir used 60,000 data points to track air quality in 2019, and China had the 11th-worst air quality in the world and second-worst among developed nations.
That got the entrepreneur thinking about how air quality is monitored and led to the creation of the ElementPURA AQM3.0 Air Quality Monitor. ElementPURA was founded in 2019, and product development started shortly after.
“It’s a lot of technology crammed into a small package, with air pollutants being the focal point,” Usher said. “You can use it to check the air quality in your home, in your car, at your business and it will communicate the data in real time.
“A good air-quality monitor is just as essential as a thermometer. Just how you check the temperature every day, you should check the air quality. It’s especially important for the elderly or sensitive groups.”
Plenty of devices can display the Air Quality Index (AQI) value from a nearby station, which assigns a numerical value based off the amount of ground-level ozone, particle pollution, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide in the air. Anything under 50 is good and between 51 and 100 is moderate. Between 101 and 150 — levels that Grand Junction has reached during peak smokiness from nearby wildfires — is labeled as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”
But far fewer devices dig into particle pollution — such as airborne ash from nearby fires — like the AQM3.0 Air Quality Monitor. It displays the PM2.5 value, which the Environmental Protection Agency defines as particles of diameters that are generally 2.5 micrometers and smaller.
These particles can cause serious problems for the elderly and those with cardiovascular problems. The particles are small enough to settle in the lungs or even enter the bloodstream.
On top of that, the device also displays present levels of formaldehyde and carbon dioxide — two gases not measured in the AQI — plus humidity and temperature.
PM2.5 measurements — which are different than AQI measurements — topped out at 288 in downtown Grand Junction on Wednesday.
“These fires are kind of bittersweet for me because you hate to see somewhere like Grand Junction, which typically has 0 PM2.5 or less than five, dealing with air quality like this,” Usher said. “But it’s also an opportunity to contribute to people’s knowledge of their health and environment wherever they’re at.”
Usher added that ElementPURA is working on more products to aid customers with their health.
“We’re adding more products and we have some interesting things in the hopper,” Usher said.
For information on ElementPURA and the AQM3.0 Air Quality Monitor, visit https://elementpura.com.