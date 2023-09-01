On Thursday, a group of community members and organizations working to fight opioid addiction displayed 1,779 flags in Lincoln Park in remembrance of the Colorado lives lost to drug overdose in 2022, including 32 white flags for the lives lost in Mesa County.

The annual display was organized by St. Mary’s Medical Center, along with the Mesa County Opioid Response Group (MCORG) as part of a global effort to raise awareness of the public health crises and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death.