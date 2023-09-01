Flags set out at Lincoln Park by the Mesa County Opioid Response Group and St. Mary’s Medical Center on Thursday highlight the lives lost in Colorado to opioids, with each flag representing a life lost to overdose in 2022.
A homeless man rests in a patch of grass nearby a memorial flag display for lives lost due to the opioid crisis in 2022. Overdoses accounted for 16% of all homeless deaths in 2017, according to a study by the National Institute of Health, with highly populated cities such as Los Angeles experiencing as high as 37% of homeless deaths from overdoses as of 2019, according to a recent report from the Los Angeles County Department of Health.
Photos by Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
On Thursday, a group of community members and organizations working to fight opioid addiction displayed 1,779 flags in Lincoln Park in remembrance of the Colorado lives lost to drug overdose in 2022, including 32 white flags for the lives lost in Mesa County.
The annual display was organized by St. Mary’s Medical Center, along with the Mesa County Opioid Response Group (MCORG) as part of a global effort to raise awareness of the public health crises and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death.